Here are the 11 best progressive metal concept albums of all time (ranked)!

Whether they’re telling a central story or connecting songs by themes and topics, the prog world is full of concept albums. In fact, you could say that progressive rock popularized the format all the way back in the late 1960s, with dozens of superb examples emerging over the subsequent decades. That’s why it was so difficult to nail down our picks for the best prog rock concept albums of all time.

Now, we’re turning our attention to the newer and heavier side of the prog aisle by celebrating the best prog metal concept albums ever made!

Unsurprisingly, there were fewer options to choose from here since progressive metal is about 15 years younger than progressive rock. That said, if you’re a fan of the genre, you can rest assured that some of your favorites probably made the cut. (For instance, we’d be foolish to omit Queensrÿche’s Operation: Mindcrime and Dream Theater’s Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From a Memory, right?)

Where they land — as well as which other records join them — remains to be seen, though, especially since we've limited ourselves to one album per artist this time around (in contrast to our essential double dipping of Jethro Tull and Pink Floyd on the other list).

So, brace yourself for some heavy and complex subjects and sounds as we rank the 11 best prog metal concept albums of all time!

The 11 Best Prog Metal Concept Albums of All Time (Ranked) Keep scrolling to see the greatest concept albums in prog metal history! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

