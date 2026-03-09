Here are the 11 best progressive doom metal albums of all time (ranked)!

Given its emphasis on slow tempos and gloomy sounds and subjects, doom metal is as far removed from the imaginative songwriting and flashy musicianship of progressive rock as you can get. As with progressive metalcore, progressive black metal and progressive death metal, though, there have been a bunch of bands who’ve expertly and distinctively fused prog and doom into – you guessed it – progressive doom metal.

Granted, many of them toss in other styles of metal (including death, black, atmospheric, psychedelic, folk and gothic), but they do more than enough to bridge progressive rock and doom metal.

Rather than dig into both the best bands and albums that the subgenre has spawned thus far, we’re jumping straight into the most remarkable records that’ve emerged over the last 35 years. In the process, however, we’re intrinsically highlighting why their creators are the cream of the progressive doom metal crop.

As usual, we’d love to know how many of our choices would also be your choices, as well as if there are any glaring omissions that we missed. (Unsurprisingly, there were a lot of albums to weigh against each other before we plucked our final 11 from the pack.)

We hope not, though, just as we hope that you feel delight instead of dread as we rank the 11 best progressive doom metal albums of all time!

How many of these great progressive doom metal albums do you love? Let us know!

The 11 Best Progressive Doom Metal Albums of All Time (Ranked) These records combine instrumental intricacy and brooding despair better than any others! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

