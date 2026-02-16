Here are the 11 best progressive metalcore bands of all time!

Despite it being easily dismissed by certain music gatekeepers, metalcore has endured as one of the most popular metal subgenres. Progressive metal, in the meantime, remains unaffected by trends thanks to a faithfully dedicate fanbase. So, it was only a matter of time before people started infusing metalcore’s penchants for hardcore punk speediness, belligerent screamo vulnerability and atmospheric pop catchiness with the epic scope and complexity of progressive rock.

Specifically, progressive metalcore emerged around the mid-90s via pioneers such as After the Burial, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Between the Buried and Me. That said, it really kicked off about 10 years later thanks to ERRA, Architects, Silent Planet, Periphery, Born of Osiris and numerous other titans.

Love it or hate it, you can’t deny how popular the style has become, which is why it’s time to commemorate the juggernauts of the genre by deciding which ones rise above the others.

As always, this list comes with some caveats, such as that some of the artists below have stepped away from – or gone beyond – incorporating metalcore into their proggy mechanics. Nevertheless, they’ve made progressive metalcore enough of a, well, core element of their music to quality.

Also, we already included Between the Buried and Me in our list of the 11 best progressive death metal bands of all time back in April 2025, so they won’t be here.

With all those things set aside, we can finally look at the kings of everything by examining the 11 best progressive metalcore bands of all time!

Oh, and be sure to let us know if this list was a massive win or a massive fail! once you've looked through it!

