The drummer for the metalcore band Converge is feeling "pretty lucky" after being involved in a hit-and-run car crash that resulted in his vehicle flipping in the middle of the road.

What Happened to Ben Koller?

Ben Koller shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 7) that showed a severely damaged silver vehicle sitting on its roof while straddling the yellow line on the road.

"They t-boned me and fled the scene," Koller said. "Luckily their bumper flew off and had their license plate on it."

He went on to thank Toyota for "saving" his life. The automaker later responded, saying, "We're sorry this happened to you, but we're relieved you're okay."

Koller did not disclose the location of the accident.

Ben Koller's Condition Following Accident

In his post, Koller seemed to be amazed that he was walking away from the whole ordeal fairly unscathed.

"I'm somehow walking and talking and talking and pretty lucky to be alive," he shared. "Don't waste a second, this thing could be over at any second and it's completely out of your control."

Converge have been on a short break from playing live shows. Their next date is Dec. 13 in Boston, when the band plays the inaugural Saddest Day 2025.

Koller says he will most certainly make the show.

What Is Saddest Day 2025?

Converge announced in July that they would be curating their own one-day festival at Roadrunner in Boston called Saddest Day 2025, named after the band's 1996 song "The Saddest Day."

In addition to Converge, the fest will also include performances from Coalesce, Touche Amore, Hope Conspiracy, Soul Glo, Year of the Knife, Stress Positions and Wormwood.

The event will feature an art exhibit showcasing creations by Converge vocalist Jacob Bannon.

Tickets are still available at the event. Information can be found on Converge's official website.

