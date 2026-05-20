A metalcore band that gained notoriety for its unconventional show inside a Denny's restaurant has returned 13 years after their viral moment.

Texas-based act Live Without are back, and this time they want you to get food from the national diner chain.

How Denny's Celebrated Anniversary of Viral Concert Video

This week marks the 13th anniversary of Live Without sharing a video on YouTube titled "The Dennys Grand Slam." The four-minute clip shows the band performing in a mostly empty Denny's restaurant.

Since then, the video has amassed 5.3 million views thanks to Live Without's creative choice of venue and the lead singer asking, "What the fuck is up, Denny's?"

Live Without had been fairly quiet on social media the past couple of years until Denny's official social media accounts shared a video on Tuesday showing the band's official return as part of a promotion for a sandwich called the mozz pit (mosh pit) burger.

"Oh, and if this video gets 500k likes, my boss said we can do a live show," the post promises.

As of Wednesday afternoon, posts featuring the video on each of Denny's social media accounts had generated a combined 15,000 views.

Original Denny's Show Happened With Just 24 Hours' Notice

Live Without's rise to stardom was unique, even for bands that have found a larger audience after going viral online.

According to information shared on YouTube after the "The Dennys Grand Slam" video blew up, the band approached the restaurant's owners about a potential performance in 2013 after learning their lease was about to expire.

"They were shutting down for business the next day and we asked if we could have a small show there. We would charge (minimum) $1 and they could keep all proceeds," Live Without explained on YouTube. "The owners were very cool and thought it was a great idea."

Less than 24 hours later, Live Without secured a PA system and had told as many people as they could about the impromptu Denny's show.

The viral video from the show features three songs in under five minutes, with the band set up in front of the seating booths. A small mosh pit breaks out within seconds of the first note dropping.

Live Without, "The Dennys Grand Slam"

How Live Without's Denny's Performance Connected Them With Blink-182

Live Without's restaurant performance was seemingly inescapable online after the video first appeared on YouTube. The clip eventually caught the attention of Blink-182.

In 2023, the veteran pop-punk act attempted to recreate Live Without's viral moment by performing at a Denny's location in Long Beach, California. The video was used to promote Blink-182's 2024 tour dates with Pierce the Veil.

Live Without was later invited to open for Blink-182 and Pierce the Veil during the tour's stops in San Antonio and Fort Worth, Texas.

Think Live Without should have been bigger than opening shows for Blink-182? Keep scrolling to see even more 2000s metalcore acts that deserve more appreciation.