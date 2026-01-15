As the calendar hits 2026, it's hard to believe that a decade has flown by for these rock and metal albums were about to spotlight.

The year 2016 was not only the year we lost the iconic chameleonic performer David Bowie, but we also got one final and powerful statement in Blackstar. It was a year that saw The Dillinger Escape Plan drop their final album, Dissociation, while I Prevail introduced themselves with Lifelines.

Metallica returned to form with Hardwired ... To Self-Destruct, but it was Megadeth who finally won a Grammy while releasing Dystopia. Avenged Sevenfold surprised us all with The Stage while Blink-182 took on a new look with their California album. And that's just the start of some of the great music that landed on our radar in 2016.

What else happened in 2016? Stranger Things took us back to the '80s. Deadpool had us cracking up at the box office. And Hamilton had us rethinking how entertaining history could be at the theater.

As we take stock of the passage of time, let's celebrate a truly great year for rock and metal as we help you remember these 31 Rock and Metal Albums Turning 10 in 2026.

31 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 10 in 2026

