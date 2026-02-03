What were the big rock radio songs of 1996? Let's take a closer look.

It was a bit of a transitional year. The domination of alt-rock in the 1990s was starting to undergo some changes. While grunge had powered the early part of the '90s, Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins and Stone Temple Pilots were all broadening their horizons while Soundgarden were releasing their final album.

It was a big year for the Brit-rock of Oasis, more ska-punk-funk fusion-filled bands including 311, No Doubt and Sublime and even a still successful but eyebrow-raising transition for Metallica.

What else was happening in 1996? We were saying farewell to the Ramones. People were all doing the Macarena dance. The Mission: Impossible and Scream film franchises were just beginning. The Chicago Bulls were adding to their '90s dynasty with another championship. And yes, there was great music.

So join us as we revisit 40 of the biggest rock radio songs of 1996. Each of the entries on this list were all charted Top 5 on one of the alternative, mainstream rock or Hot 100 charts back in 1996. So turn it up and bring back the spirit of 1996 below.

40 Rock Radio Songs That Defined 1996 Rock, grunge, pop-punk, alternative, metal, Brit-rock, funk rock, ska punk and more populated the airwaves in 1996. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers

