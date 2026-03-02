VOTE: Better Metallica Album — ‘Master of Puppets’ vs. ‘The Black Album’

Which is the better Metallica album — Master of Puppets of the band's self-titled 'Black Album'? Oh yes, we actually went there. In this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show we're asking you to pick between Metallica's most critically hailed album and their biggest seller.

In one corner, you get Metallica's 1986 record Master of Puppets. The band's third studio album is a full-on banger that is often mentioned as one of metal's most iconic offerings. This was Metallica at their most metal, delivering the epic title track, full thrash riots in "Battery" and "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" and "Disposable Heroes" and the epic instrumental "Orion." Metallica weren't yet the chart favorites they are now and the album only peaked at No. 29, but it has since gone on to be certified 8 times platinum.

Flash forward five years and you've got Metallica making the conscious choice to write more commercially viable and accessible music. Their first venture into bringing metal literally to the masses was their self-titled 1991 album, often referred to by fans as The Black Album. The biggest selling metal album of all time gave us the anthemic "Enter Sandman," sweeping and soaring gems such as "Nothing Else Matters" and "The Unforgiven" and the fierce rockers "Sad But True" and "Wherever I May Roam." It topped the Billboard charts en route to a double diamond certification in the U.S.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: 31 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 10 in 2026

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

See the favorite Metallica album of 33 rock and metal musicians in the gallery below the voting tool.