Metallica Reveal 6 New Las Vegas Sphere Residency Dates for 2026 + 2027

Due to high demand, Metallica have revealed six new Las Vegas Sphere residency dates for 2026 and 2027.

The thrash legends just announced the initial batch of Sphere dates in late February. Dubbed Metallica: Life Burns Faster, the residency was set to span eight shows over four different weekends in October, but will now extend into January of 2027. One additional weekend has been added in October, another in November and the last at the end of January.

The Metallica Fan Club ticket presale begins Wednesday (March 4) at 1PM ET. Legacy Members and Fifth Members will have access to the presale at the same time.

Similar to their M72 World Tour, Metallica will play completely different setlists during the two shows each weekend, making it an even more enticing experience for fans traveling from afar.

They're the first metal band to play a residency at the Sphere, following rock acts including U2, Phish, Dead & Company, Eagles and No Doubt.

See the full list of Metallica's Sphere dates below — the new ones have been bolded.

Metallica: Life Burns Faster 2026 + 2027 Las Vegas Sphere Residency Dates

Oct. 1 and 3

Oct. 8 and 10

Oct. 15 and 17

Oct. 22 and 24

Oct. 29 and 31

Nov. 5 and 7

Jan. 28 and 30 (2027)

Win a Trip to See Metallica's Opening Weekend Sphere Shows

Fans can enter here to win a trip to see Metallica play the Sphere the first weekend in October. One lucky winner and their guest will fly to Las Vegas, enjoy three nights in Sin City and score two premium reserved tickets for Thursday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 3.

These will be the first shows Metallica perform at the Sphere.

The contest ends March 6 at 11:59PM ET. You can use the entry form below.

