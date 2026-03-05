Just hours after Metallica announced they would be playing six more shows in 2027 as part of their Metallica: Life Burns Faster residency, they've made it an even 10 with four new dates.

These dates will take them into March 2027, increasing their run at Sphere Las Vegas to 24 shows.

Get our free mobile app

These additional performances come eight days after Metallica's initial announcement of their residency.

Metallica: Life Burns Faster will kick off on Oct. 1 and as of now, the band's final show will be on March 13, 2027.

In an email to their fan club, Metallica wrote:

This is it — we're maxing out Life Burns Faster. Four more dates have been added to the run, bringing our upcoming Sphere residency to 24 shows.

The fan club presale for Legacy and Fifth Members together begins at 10AM ET on Friday (March 6) for these four new shows. Previous presale codes for Legacy and Fifth Members will work; if you don't have one, you can request your code now by signing into your account at Metallica's official website.

Following the fan club presale, tickets will be available via the Ticketmaster Artist presale beginning 12PM ET on Friday (March 6).

Beyond the presales, the general on-sale schedule for tickets for the entire residency begins Friday (March 6) at 1PM ET. According to Metallica, the purchase windows will be staggered according to show date.

Get tickets and all the information you need to make sure you're ready at Metallica.com.

Metallica: Life Burns Faster 2026 + 2027 Las Vegas Sphere Residency Dates

Oct. 1 and 3

Oct. 8 and 10

Oct. 15 and 17

Oct. 22 and 24

Oct. 29 and 31

Nov. 5 and 7

Jan. 28 and 30 (2027)

Feb. 4 and 6 (2027)

Feb. 18 and 20 (2027)

Feb. 25 and 27 (2027)

March 4 and March 6 (2027)

March 11 and March 13 (2027)

Win a Trip to See Metallica's Opening Weekend Sphere Shows

Fans can enter here to win a trip to see Metallica play the Sphere during the opening weekend of their residency on Oct. 1 and Oct. 3. One lucky winner and their guest will fly to Las Vegas, enjoy three nights in Sin City and score two premium reserved tickets for the shows. Thank you to Live Nation for making this trip possible.

The contest ends March 6 at 11:59PM ET. Enter to win in the entry form below.