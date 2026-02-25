Enter to Win Trip to See Metallica at the Sphere in Las Vegas!

The rumors are true.

Metallica are headed to Las Vegas to take over the Sphere! And we have your chance to win a trip to see two shows on Oct. 1 and Oct. 3. Keep reading and enter to win near the bottom of this article.

Metallica: Life Burns Faster at Sphere Las Vegas

In 2025, rumors began to swirl that Metallica were planning a residency at the Sphere, one of the most-talked-about music venues in the world. Without any confirmation from the band, though, the rumors were simply that: rumors.

Then in August, during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Lars Ulrich stoked fans' excitement by saying there is nothing to confirm about the rumors, "but I'm not going to deny it, because we're all such fans of this venue."

Now, Ulrich and his bandmates have confirmed what fans have been hoping for — Metallica are bringing their no-repeat shows, Metallica: Life Burns Faster, to the Sphere for select dates between Oct. 1-Oct. 31.

When Will Metallica Play Sphere Las Vegas?

Metallica are currently set to perform eight times at the Sphere. The dates are:

October 1 and 3

October 15 and 17

October 22 and 24

October 29 and 31

Each "weekend" is a Thursday show and Saturday show and those will be no-repeat performances, exactly like Metallica have been delivering on their international M72 tour. This means between Thursday and Saturday each set of dates, you'll see two distinct shows with no song repeated in the setlists.

VIP presales and travel packages for these shows begin on Friday, Feb. 27 at 2PM ET. On Tuesday, March 3, a seated registration presale begins.

For more info on presales and travel packages — and to sign up for presales — click right here.

Enter to Win to See Metallica: Life Burns Faster at Sphere Las Vegas

Use the form below to enter to win a trip of a lifetime. You will experience two shows of Metallica: Life Burns Faster at Sphere Las Vegas on opening weekend!

One lucky winner and their guest will fly to Las Vegas, enjoy three nights in Sin City and score two premium reserved tickets for Thursday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 3. These will be the first shows Metallica perform at the Sphere.

Though you don't have to do it in order to enter to win, we want to hear from you about your Metallica memories. You can dig as deep as you want or you can simply tell us your favorite song or album. Maybe you have a fond memory about the first time you saw them or how you've never had the chance to catch them live. Whatever it is, let us know so the Metallica Family can celebrate this momentous announcement.

*The estimated value of this prize — including airfare, hotel and tickets — is $4,000. Winner will be expected to submit a W-9 form after being selected.*

Metallica, The Sphere + Las Vegas

Good luck! This contest begins Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 10AM ET and ends on Friday, March 6 at 11:59PM ET. You can get details on Metallica: Life Burns Faster at Metallica's official website.

