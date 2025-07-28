There's a rumor that Metallica may have a Las Vegas Sphere residency in the works.

The publication Vital Vegas reported the rumor on Friday (July 25), noting that they learned from sources that the metal giants are preparing to sign a deal with the iconic venue. As of now, the only details they've allegedly learned is that the residency could take place in the fall of 2026.

The next leg of Metallica's M72 World Tour kicks off this November in Australia, and then they'll have a few months off before returning to Europe next spring. See all of their upcoming dates on their website.

Who Has Played the Las Vegas Sphere?

The Las Vegas Sphere opened in late September of 2023. So far, only nine artists and bands have performed at the venue. U2 were the first group to play the Sphere, and had two separate residencies there.

Phish, Dead & Company. U2 and the Eagles are the other rock-leaning groups that have played residencies at the arena. The DJ Anyma, Kenny Chesney, Backstreet Boys, another electronic music group (including Kaskade and DJ Snake) and Zac Brown Band were the next artists to play it, respectively.

What Have Metallica Said About the Las Vegas Sphere?

Metallica have not yet commented on the Sphere rumor, but guitarist Kirk Hammett expressed his interest in playing the venue in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year.

"Oh heck, yeah!" Hammett replied after being asked if Metallica had would perform at the Sphere. "That’s a great example of how venues are changing. That’s using modern technology to the fullest, to really up the levels of production and entertainment, connected to AI and making it a crazy experience."

Metallica already upped their concert experience when they first launched the M72 World Tour over two years ago by playing on a circle-shaped stage in the middle of stadiums. Additionally, they've played two nights in most cities in order to deliver a longer, career-spanning setlist to those who bought tickets to both shows.

The Sphere seems like a pretty solid next step to elevate the M72 tour even further. Stay tuned as more details are reported.