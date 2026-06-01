Metallica Set Yet Another Record While on 2026 Tour

Metallica continue to rewrite the record books, setting yet another attendance record, this time while playing the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany on Saturday night (May 30).

In a post noting the record on their Instagram, the band shared, "Night after night, city after city, the #MetallicaFamily is bringing it! Yesterday, over 94,000 of you helped break the record for the biggest EVER show at Olympiastadion. Thank you!"

The Berlin Olympic Stadium was initially built and designed for the 1936 summer Olympics. At the time, the record attendance was thought to be over 100,000 for the Olympics.

However, in 2004, the Olympiastadion underwent renovations with a permanent capacity of 74,475 seats. However, the circular, in-the-round stage Metallica have been using throughout the entirety of their M72 World Tour is likely what allowed them to break the attendance record since there isn't a large stage blocking off a section of seats.

The prior record at Berlin's Olympic Stadium was set by U2 in 2009 when they brought in 90,000 in attendance.

Metallica's Record Breaking on the M72 Tour

Metallica's M72 World Tour has taken the band to several new heights. Back in August 2023, they beat Taylor Swift's concert attendance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium after approximately 78,000 fans attended each of the two shows they played at the venue during the same weekend.

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Then, to start the latest leg of touring on the M72 run back on May 9, Metallica brought in over 90,000 people to set an attendance record at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece.

During the Saturday show in Berlin, Metallica played a 16-song set bookended by "Creeping Death" and "Enter Sandman."

Metallica's M72 tour is currently making its way through Europe. The band will next play at Stadio Renato Dall'ara in Bologna, Italy on June 3. There are also shows in Budapest, Dublin, Glasgow and Cardiff this month, with the band wrapping their summer run with two dates in London July 3 and 5.

They'll return stateside this fall for the kickoff of their residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

Ticketing for all Metallica shows can be found through their website.

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