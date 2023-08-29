While Taylor Swift has the hottest ticket going in the music world right now, there is now another act that currently holds the attendance record for Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. That would be Metallica, who drew approximately 78,000 fans to each of their SoFi concerts over the weekend, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The venue itself has a capacity of 70,240 seats, but Metallica was able to make the most of their production to allow more fans access to the shows while standing in the "Snake Pit" area of their stage. With the band performing in the round, the center area of the stage has been removed to give fans closer access to the group during their shows, and thus allowing for more ticket sales. A reported 156,000 tickets were purchased for the two-night run at SoFi.

The stage itself is quite impressive, as Billboard reported earlier this year that the ring-shaped stage has eight towers of monitors and speakers, with each of the towers anchored by a raised platform that includes VIP seating for fans. In addition, the group reportedly tours with 87 trucks - 45 for the group and their setup, plus two groups of 21 trucks to assemble the stage and towers. Metallica have a crew of 130 people, plus 40 steelworkers, local hires and truck drivers.

For those wondering, yes, Taylor Swift did sell out during her six-night run at SoFi Stadium earlier this summer. The concerts were attended by 420,000 ticket holders over the run, with just over 70,000 attendance at each show.

Metallica's attendance record was confirmed by the Los Angeles venue, who tweeted out, "Metallica now holds the highest single-show attendance record at #SoFiStadium. Thank you for two incredible sold out nights!"

READ MORE: Is Metallica Rock or. Metal?

Metallica Draw the Stars in Los Angeles

With it being Los Angeles, several notable stars from the entertainment and music world came out to catch the show. Actors Jason Momoa and John Travolta were part of a backstage hang with the members of the Pantera tribute in photos shared by drummer Charlie Benante. They were joined by Motley Crue's Tommy Lee and John 5 as well. Benante also got to hang with Andor actress Adria Ajorna. And Rob Caggiano, John Tempesta and Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval were also on hand.

Guitar great Tom Morello spent some time rocking out with Momoa in the crowd, while King's X's dUg Pinnick and Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell were also in the house.

Metallica played a 16-song setlist on Friday (Aug. 25), then returning Sunday (Aug. 27) playing a completely different 16-song setlist as has been the norm for this run of shows. “Thanks for putting up with our antics,” frontman James Hetfield told the crowd during Friday's show. “We’re still having fun after 42 years.”

Metallica's "M72" World Tour continues this weekend, with the show shifting down the road to Phoenix for performances on Friday (Sept. 1) and Sunday (Sept. 3). Get details on all the dates as well as special Metallica Takeover events at each of their tour stops here.