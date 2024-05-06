Disturbed's David Draiman sang Metallica's "Enter Sandman" over the weekend at the wedding of Alice Cooper guitarist and solo artist Nita Strauss.

Strauss married Josh Villalta over the weekend on May 4 and many rock stars were in attendance, including Draiman, who also sang a bit of Led Zeppelin.

Footage of Draiman's performance can be seen further down the stage.

Nita Strauss Gets Married

Strauss married her longtime boyfriend and manager, who also plays drums in her solo band. The two got engaged onstage on July 6 of last year at the record release party for Strauss sophomore album, The Call of the Void. That record featured a number of special guests, some of whom were present at the wedding, including Alice Cooper and Draiman.

"Happiest day ever," Strauss writes on social media, sharing a photo of her and Villalta walking in front of a gothic fence adorned by lit candles on the floor.

People covered the wedding, which was at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. Strauss described it to the outlet as "our dark, romantic heavy metal dream wedding."

David Draiman Attends + Performs at Nita Strauss' Wedding

Draiman expressed his excitement over the wedding as he boarded a plane to fly out for the ceremony.

"Head to Los Angeles for a rock 'n' roll wedding," he shared on X (formerly Twitter), alongside an emoji of the heavy metal horns hands gesture.

Below, Draiman shares video footage of the "Enter Sandman" performance, which featured the groom, Josh Villalta, on drums and Disturbed's John Moyer on bass.

The performance gets off to a rocky start with the band a bit out of sync, but it was more about cutting loose and having fun that putting on a flawless show.

Once they get locked in, the venue gets rockin' as Draiman rips through the song perfectly.

Draiman's girlfriend Sarah Uli has also shared a video clip of the singer belting out Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love," which can be seen below.

See additional photos Draiman shared from the big night below!