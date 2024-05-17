Apocalyptica have landed the ultimate stamp of approval on their cover of Metallica's "One" by getting two of Metallica's band members to guest on the track. Both James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo turn up on the cello-heavy band's new cover from the Apocalyptica Plays Metallica, Vol. 2 album.

This is a bit of a full circle moment for the group, who first started turning heads in 1996 with their debut album, Plays Metallica by Four Cellos. The record won over a lot of fans as they delivered instrumental cello version of some of Metallica's biggest hits. Now, nearly 30 years later, Metallica's James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo are joining them on a cover of the classic song "One."

“I think it’s incredible that James wanted to do it,” says Eicca Toppinen. “We were always thinking, ‘it’d be great to someday do something with Metallica!’ I think the excitement for him came from the different approach we were taking – sometimes the craziest ideas are what excites people and that was our challenge.”

"We used everything at our disposal to make it as bombastic as possible. It had to be epic! The result was truly cinematic, with James Hetfield narrating the story with those poetic lyrics. It was powerful and touching,” adds Perttu Kivilaakso. “As a fan I have to say it was unbelievable to finally hear it. I was in my home crying. My hands were shaking. It was an incredible journey.”

The cover comes with a pretty intense and visually striking film from acclaimed video director Patric Ullaeus. Check out the video and Apocalyptica's stirring cover of "One" with Hetfield and Trujillo below.

Apocalyptica Featuring James Hetfield + Robert Trujillo, "One"

What's Next From Apocalyptica?

If you're loving this cover, you should dig in further with Apocalyptica Plays Metallica, Vol. 2, which is on track for a June 7 release through Throwdown Entertainment. You can find pre-orders for the album as well as ticketing information for the band's upcoming summer and fall tour dates in Europe through their website. The album artwork and track listing can be found below.

Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Artwork + Track Listing:

apocalyptica plays metallica, vol. 2 artwork Throwdown Entertainment loading...

1. Ride the Lightning

2. St. Anger

3. The Unforgiven II

4. Blackened

5. The Call of Ktulu (in memory of Cliff Burton)

6. The Four Horsemen (ft. Rob Trujillo)

7. Holier Than Thou

8. To Live Is To Die

9. One (ft.. James Hetfield)

10. One (Instrumental)