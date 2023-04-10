10 Non-Metal Covers of Metallica Songs That Still Rule

Thrash metal veterans, Metallica, are gearing up to release their 11th studio record 72 Seasons on April 14. As one of the most respected bands in metal, with an extensive catalog spanning over four decades, it’s no surprise that Metallica’s influence has bridged dozens of genres outside of heavy music.

To celebrate one of our favorite metal moguls, we’re diving into some of the most unique covers of Metallica classics; ranging from bluegrass to classical, and more.