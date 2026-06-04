Age comes for us all, including the bands we love, which means that, eventually, most of your favorite rock bands will become "dad rock." It's the designation given to music preferred by older dads who tend to only listen to the songs from their youth even as they age.

Your dad probably had his music that you thought was lame, even though it was popular before you ever made your entrance into this world.

But here's the thing, and I say this as a dad myself, it's okay to embrace the dad rock tag. What's wrong with being a dad who likes rock, anyway?

READ MORE: The Best Album From 5 Big Millennial Dad Rock Bands

We found 29 bands that should most certainly be considered "dad rock" these days. And this isn't about classic rock acts such as Led Zeppelin or Journey. We're talking bands that you probably love that those younger than you consider to be dad rock.

Blink-182's first album arrived more than 30 years ago. Dads love 'em.

Some members of Korn are about to enter their late 50s. They're all a bunch of dads, too.

Here are 29 bands we all need to admit are dad rock, no matter how much we don't want to.

29 Bands That Are 'Dad Rock' Now (And There's Nothing You Can Do About It) Dad rock comes for every band sooner or later. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll