My Chemical Romance Play Obscure Single Live for the First Time Ever at Glasgow Show

Yesterday (July 4), My Chemical Romance played Bellahouston Park in Glasgow, Scotland as part of their ongoing tour in support of The Black Parade’s 20th anniversary. In addition to pulling out several fan-favorites and concert essentials, they surprised everyone in attendance by playing a beloved yet obscure single live for the first time ever!

“Ambulance” Gets Its Live Debut + Other Setlist Details

About halfway into their second set (comprised of miscellaneous material from throughout their career), MCR delighted concertgoers with the live debut of “Ambulance” from 2013’s Conventional Weapons LP.

As Loudwire wrote back in 2012, the disc was a compilation of “scrapped pre-‘Danger Days’ material” that aimed for a more straightforward sound and direction. More specifically, the 10-track Conventional Weapons included five singles released between October 2012 and February 2013. “Ambulance” was the A-side of the second single (with “Gun.” being the B-side).

“I don’t know which one of the EPs it was off of, but this song – the second one, Frank [Iero, rhythm guitarist/backing vocalist] knows. I think he sequenced them – this song is called ‘Ambulance,’” frontman Gerard Way explained before launching into the song.

In terms of the setlist, the song appeared between “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and “Our Lady of Sorrow” (per setlist.fm), and expectedly, much of the crowd sang every word alongside Way.

You can see MCR’s full performance of “Ambulance” at Glasgow below:

My Chemical Romance Play “Ambulance” Live for the First Time (July 4, 2026)

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In addition to those tracks – and after kicking off their show with The Black Parade in its entirety – MCR also treated fans to catalog staples such as “Helena,” “Hang ‘Em High,” “Bury Me in Black,” “The Ghost of You” and “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)." Oh, and just as they did on June 30 in England, they brought out Clarice Jensen to perform her piece “From A to Be.”

You can see other fan-shot clips of My Chemical Romance’s Performance in Glasgow, as well as last night’s full setlist, below:

My Chemical Romance, “Welcome to the Black Parade” (July 4, 2026)

My Chemical Romance, “The End / Dead!” (July 4, 2026)

My Chemical Romance, “Mama” (July 4, 2026)

My Chemical Romance, “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)” (July 4, 2026)

My Chemical Romance, “Famous Last Words” (July 4, 2026)

My Chemical Romance, “The Sharpest Lives” (July 4, 2026)

My Chemical Romance, “Vampires Will Never Hurt You” (July 4, 2026)

My Chemical Romance, “Teenagers” (July 4, 2026)

My Chemical Romance, “It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Deathwish” (July 4, 2026)

My Chemical Romance July 4, 2026 Glasgow Setlist

1. "The End.”

2. “Dead!”

3. "This Is How I Disappear”

4. "The Sharpest Lives”

5. "Welcome to the Black Parade” (followed by “The Election”)

6. "I Don’t Love You”

7. "House of Wolves”

8. "Cancer”

9. "Mama” (with “Dagger” outro; with guest opera singer Lucy Joy as “Marianne”)

10. "Sleep” (with “The Big Sky” intro)

11. Teenagers

12. "Disenchanted” (with “The Button Pressed” intro)

13. "Famous Last Words” (with extended outro)

14. "The End.” (Reprise)

15. "From A to B” (Clarice Jensen song) (performed by Clarice Jensen)

16. "Bury Me in Black”

17. “It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Fucking Deathwish”

18. “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)”

19. “The Ghost of You”

20. “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)”

21. “Ambulance” (Live debut)

22. “Our Lady of Sorrows”

23. “Hang ‘Em High”

24. “Helena”

25. “Vampires Will Never Hurt You”

via setlist.fm

Of course, you can also see all of MCR’s upcoming tour dates – and grab tickets – here!

Other MCR News

Back in May, we ranked every My Chemical Romance album (excluding Conventional Weapons), and in June, we felt old including the band in our list of 29 bands that are “dad rock” now (and there’s nothing you can do about it). (To pour more salt into the wound, we also included Avenged Sevenfold, Blink-182, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Weezer, Linkin Park, Metallica, Slipknot and No Doubt.)

At the end of June, we also discussed 5 big questions My Chemical Romance need to answer before the ‘Black Parade’ tour restarts. Among them were “Is This Leading Up to Something?” and “What’s Happening With the MCRmy?”

Hopefully, all of them will be answered by the time the tour is finished!

Are you surprised that MCR pulled out “Ambulance” for the first time ever at Glasgow? What do you think of their set overall? Let us know!