Bands having their own traveling festival is almost unheard of these days, but it was a lot more common when Linkin Park debuted Projekt Revolution.

Korn's Family Values Tour had already created a sort of blueprint for how to converge the worlds of rock and rap by the time Projekt Revolution launched in 2002. But Linkin Park seemed to be determined to do something even more diverse than the artist-based festivals that had come before their version.

Over six years, Projekt Revolution featured 49 different and diverse acts. Linkin Park would remain the headliner each year, with everything from rap to DJs to ska-punk playing before them each night.

Projekt Revolution's Modest Start

In terms of its lineup, Projekt Revolution started fairly small in 2002. The tour swung through arenas in 19 major cities throughout the U.S. with a bill that included Linkin Park, Cypress Hill and Adema. DJ Z-Trip was also featured on some of the nights.

The traveling festival was also somewhat unique, given that the bulk of the dates were in January and February – not exactly prime months for a music festival, regardless if you are indoors.

Linkin Park released their well-received second album, Meteora, in 2003. The year would also see the return of Projekt Revolution, which was scheduled to hit several parts of the U.S. that weren't reached by the 2002 version of the tour.

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Doubling The Size of Projekt Revolution

Linkin Park had two successful runs with their festival and a hit record by the time 2004 rolled around. It was time to take Projekt Revolution to the next level.

The bulk of the dates were moved to the summer months to bring the festival to outdoor amphitheaters. This also allowed room for a second stage and even more acts.

The 2004 lineup was stacked, too, with Linkin Park, Korn and Snoop Dogg at the top.

But even the success of Projekt Revolution in 2004, Linkin Park were due for a break.

Projekt Revolution's Final Years

Linkin Park were ready to retreat from the spotlight, or at least shift their focus to other things, following 2004's festival.

Members started to work on projects outside of the band in late 2004 and early 2005. Linkin Park would eventually head back into the studio in 2006 to record Minutes to Midnight.

Projekt Revolution eventually returned in 2007 with a much different-looking lineup. Linkin Park remained as the headliner but the undercard was more along the lines of what music fans had gotten on the Warped Tour around that time, with My Chemical Romance and Taking Back Sunday on the bill.

Even with the somewhat shift in the lineup, Linkin Park clearly still had big plans for Projekt Revolution in 2007 with a whopping 29 tour stops.

Sadly, that momentum was no longer there the following year. Projekt Revolution was pared down to just four European dates in 2008 before going on a three-year hiatus.

The final year Projekt Revolution came in 2011 with a four-date trek throughout Europe and no more than five bands on the bill each night.

Here is a look back at every act that ever played during Linkin Park's Projekt Revolution.