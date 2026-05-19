What were the best rock songs for each year of the 2000s?

It's an interesting journey to see play out as you can see the progression in the dominant styles of rock. The era began with nu-metal ruling the roost and bands such as Papa Roach and Linkin Park making their mark.

By the mid-2000s, emo was having a moment as My Chemical Romance and Paramore were virtually everywhere with major rock radio hits. And then we finish out the decade with the hard rock bands Shinedown and Halestorm ultimately shaping the sound of rock heading into the 2010s.

READ MORE: The Best Rock Album By 11 Legendary 2000s Rock Bands

The great thing about rock is that it continues to evolve and our picks for the best rock songs in each year of the decade reflect that. So let's time travel back to the early 21st century, a period where rock ruled the music world, and see the songs that had everyone rocking.

The Best Rock Song of Each Year of the 2000s (2000-2009) A new century brought about new popular styles and a shift in the rock industry. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

And while we're at it, see what happened that led up to the 2000s. That's right, the gallery for the Best Rock Song for Each Year of the 1990s can be found below.