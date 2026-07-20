Photos – All 3 Days of Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2026

The 2026 installment of the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival took over the Ohio State Reformatory over the weekend. This year was headlined by Disturbed, Bad Omens and Limp Bizkit, bringing a heavy 2000s flavor to the nights, with plenty of era-spanning artists, including today's up-and-comers preceding them. If you weren't there and need to catch up or you just got back home and want to relive it all, we've got photos from all three days!

As one of the more unique rock and metal festivals taking place across the U.S., Inkcarceration fully embodies counterculture, bringing noteworthy names in tattooing to the same place you can get a tour of a haunted prison at. Heavy music, black ink and horror — Danny Wimmer Presents knows us all too well!

As fans were taking in three days of bands, there was some investigative work taking place regarding the aforementioned supernatural rumors. That's right, a fourth season of Paranormal Prison was also filmed and will be debuting exclusively on Loudwire later this year! It's the show that takes your favorite artists ghost hunting — whether they're true believers or not — into the deepest, darkest and spookiest corners of the Ohio State Reformatory and with legitimate spirit-seeking gear.

READ MORE: Paranormal Confessions of Rock + Metal's Biggest Stars

Danny Wimmer Presents inkcarceration festival flyer

The weekend also battled the weather, as extreme and inclement events are situations we all have to face in our daily lives. Canadian wildfire smoke had the fest and fans on alert, while storms also forced temporary evacuations, resulting in cut sets for some bands. Of course, the safety and wellbeing of all on the grounds was paramount.

Still, we live for what did happen and, with three days of photo evidence, what happened was quite a lot!

See photos of this year's Inkcarceration Festival below.

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2026 See photos from all three days of the 2026 edition of Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival at the Ohio State Reformatory, featuring headliners Disturbed, Bad Omens and Limp Bizkit. Gallery Credit: Danny Wimmer Presents

Subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube!