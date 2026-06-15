VOTE: Better New Song – Papa Roach’s ‘See U In Hell’ vs. Avatar’s ‘Crying Fire’

This week in the Chuck's Fight Club ring on Loudwire Nights, we're pitting two newer songs that we like against each other and seeing which you want to see featured on the show. It's Papa Roach's "See U In Hell" stepping up against Avatar's "Crying Fire."

Papa Roach have been on quite the hot streak of late and that continues with "See U in Hell," their contribution to Season 2 of the Netflix series Devil May Cry. We'd expect nothing less than to hear Jacoby Shaddix's anthemic vocals ringing out over the track and it feels like a great addition to the band's already stellar catalog.

Avatar, meanwhile, are digging a little deeper into their latest album, Don't Go in the Forest. "Crying Fire" is accentuated by catchy guitar and a prominent drum beat providing the backing for the melodically anthemic vocals of Johannes Eckerstrom. As a band who often leans heavier, this feels like one of their most accessible radio songs to date.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both songs on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked track will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: What Is the Best Nu-Metal Song? Papa Roach Have Some Thoughts

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

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