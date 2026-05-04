VOTE: Better Upheaval Festival Headliner – Papa Roach vs. Gojira

This week on Loudwire Nights, we turn our attention to the Upheaval Festival. Not only do we have a new contest where you can win a VIP trip to the 2026 Upheaval Festival, we're putting two of the music weekend's biggest bands against each other in the Loudwire Nights Chuck's Fight Club this week. We're talking about Papa Roach and Gojira.

In one corner, you've got the nu-metal era vets Papa Roach. Now in their fourth decade of music, the band has been a consistent hitmaker at rock radio. While "Even If It Kills Me" is one of their more recent offerings, you've got a bunch of bonafide classics in "Last Resort," "She Loves Me Not," "Getting Away With Murder," "Scars," "To Be Loved," "Lifeline," "Still Swingin', "Face Everything and Rise," "Help," "Born for Greatness," "Kill the Noise" and "Leave a Light On" among others.

For Gojira, the band's metal legacy started with songs such as "Stranded," "L'Enfant Sauvage" and "Silvera" before adding "Born for One Thing," "Amazonia," "Into the Storm," "Our Time Is Now" and the recent Grammy winner "Mea Culpa." They've become one of the more respected and critically hailed bands going in modern metal.

The 2026 edition of the Upheaval Festival will take place July 17 and 18 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Along with Gojira and Papa Roach, you'll also catch a packed lineup with Poppy, Story of the Year, Magnolia Park, Landmvrks, Zero 9:36, Bilmuri, Jinjer, Set It Off, Dying Wish, Bones U.K. Silly Goose and more.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both Upheaval headliners on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked band will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: Win a VIP Trip to Upheaval Festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

See other major 2026 rock and metal festivals and cruises below.