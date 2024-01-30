What's the the best rock song of each year since 1970? That's what we're about to find out!

The Loudwire Staff took a trip through rock history, analyzing what was hot and what left a lasting impact in the rock world. Throughout this list, you'll see certain bands definitely having a peak period with multiple entries close together, starting off at the top of the list with Led Zeppelin placing a pair of songs as the best in the first two years. Do you know what they are?

This list is also an interesting study in analyzing the changing tide of what was connecting with audiences in rock music. From the '70s blues rock offshoots to the '80s hair metal craze to the '90s grunge domination and moving into the 21st century when nu-metal and emo had their moments, there's a little something for everyone.

Plus, just for argument sake, each year we've provided the rock songs that ended up as runners up in our collective staff voting. And it should also be noted that if you think certain acts such as Metallica, Korn, Tool and System of a Down are missing, there's still the Best Metal Song of Every Year Since 1970 feature you should check out.

That said, what was our biggest omission? And what pick do you most overwhelmingly agree with? See Loudwire's picks for the Best Rock Song of Each Year Since 1970 below.

Best Rock Song of Every Year Since 1970 Rock will always continue to roll. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire