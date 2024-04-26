Here are the lyrics to Motley Crue's new song "Dogs of War."

The track is their first since their split with longtime guitarist Mick Mars and since naming John 5 their new guitarist.

The legendary group announced the song title earlier in the week, also revealing that they'd signed with Big Machine Records.

Speaking with Billboard, singer Vince Neil said of more music that lies ahead, “We want to keep putting out new music, too, so we don’t get stagnant. We recorded ‘(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)’ by the Beastie Boys and we recorded this song, too, and I thought it turned out pretty good.”

"Dogs of War" was produced by Bob Rock and an animated music video will debut at 10AM ET today (April 26). Listen to the new song further down the page.

Motley Crue, "Dogs of War" Lyrics

via Genius

Bastards

Bastards

Bastards

Get it Don't let the dogs of war

Come knocking at your door

As we’re crawling 'cross the floor

They'll make your skin crawl

They’ll make the stars fall

Do they matter after all?

Get it Woah-oh

Woah-oh

Woah-oh Down, down

Down, down

Don't let them take the crown

Don't let those bastards get you down, down

Down, down

Don't let those bastards

Bastards

Bastards get you down Black out the bright, white noise

Stand up and we'll destroy

We don't love you anymore

A black wolf is standing (yeah)

At our back doors

Staring at the blood stain on the floor

Get it Woah-oh

Woah-oh

Woah-oh Down, down

Down, down

Don't let them take the crown

Don't lеt those bastards get you down, down (ahh)

Down, down (ahh)

Don’t let thosе bastards

Bastards

Bastards get you down Woah! I will stand my ground

I will not back down

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Ahh!

I will stand my ground

I will not back down

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah Down, down

Down, down

Don’t let them take the crown

Don't let those bastards get you down, down

Down, down

Don’t let those bastards

Bastards

Bastards get you down

Down, down (ahh)

Down, down (ahh)

Don't let them take the crown

Don't let those bastards get you down, down

Down, down

Don't let those bastards

Bastards

Bastards get you down

Down, down (ahh)

Down, down (ahh)

Don’t let them take the crown

Don't let those bastards get you down, down

Down, down

Don't let those bastards

Bastards

Bastards get you down

Woah-oh

Woah-oh

Woah-oh

Woah!

Motley Crue, "Dogs of War"