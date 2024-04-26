The Lyrics to Motley Crue’s New Song ‘Dogs of War’
Here are the lyrics to Motley Crue's new song "Dogs of War."
The track is their first since their split with longtime guitarist Mick Mars and since naming John 5 their new guitarist.
The legendary group announced the song title earlier in the week, also revealing that they'd signed with Big Machine Records.
Speaking with Billboard, singer Vince Neil said of more music that lies ahead, “We want to keep putting out new music, too, so we don’t get stagnant. We recorded ‘(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)’ by the Beastie Boys and we recorded this song, too, and I thought it turned out pretty good.”
"Dogs of War" was produced by Bob Rock and an animated music video will debut at 10AM ET today (April 26). Listen to the new song further down the page.
Motley Crue, "Dogs of War" Lyrics
Bastards
Bastards
Bastards
Get it
Don't let the dogs of war
Come knocking at your door
As we’re crawling 'cross the floor
They'll make your skin crawl
They’ll make the stars fall
Do they matter after all?
Get it
Woah-oh
Woah-oh
Woah-oh
Down, down
Down, down
Don't let them take the crown
Don't let those bastards get you down, down
Down, down
Don't let those bastards
Bastards
Bastards get you down
Black out the bright, white noise
Stand up and we'll destroy
We don't love you anymore
A black wolf is standing (yeah)
At our back doors
Staring at the blood stain on the floor
Get it
Woah-oh
Woah-oh
Woah-oh
Down, down
Down, down
Don't let them take the crown
Don't lеt those bastards get you down, down (ahh)
Down, down (ahh)
Don’t let thosе bastards
Bastards
Bastards get you down
Woah!
I will stand my ground
I will not back down
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah
Ahh!
I will stand my ground
I will not back down
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah
Down, down
Down, down
Don’t let them take the crown
Don't let those bastards get you down, down
Down, down
Don’t let those bastards
Bastards
Bastards get you down
Down, down (ahh)
Down, down (ahh)
Don't let them take the crown
Don't let those bastards get you down, down
Down, down
Don't let those bastards
Bastards
Bastards get you down
Down, down (ahh)
Down, down (ahh)
Don’t let them take the crown
Don't let those bastards get you down, down
Down, down
Don't let those bastards
Bastards
Bastards get you down
Woah-oh
Woah-oh
Woah-oh
Woah!
Motley Crue, "Dogs of War"
