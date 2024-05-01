The Deep Cut That Motley Crue Members Want to Play Again

Might Motley Crue be ready to bring a deeper cut back into their live sets? If so, they may have WMMR-FM host Radio Sara to thank. During a recent WMMR interview with Tommy Lee and Vince Neil (seen below), the radio host brought up their Supersonic and Demonic Relics Record Store Day release and when running down the track list, one song jogged pleasant memories for Lee and Neil.

That would be "Teaser," a track that never appeared on any of Motley Crue's albums but was recorded for release on the Stairway to Heaven/Highway to Hell compilation album in 1989. The song was initially recorded by Tommy Bolin in 1975 and made its way to the Crue first for this benefit compilation and later for the band's Supersonic and Demonic Relics collection released in 1999 and re-issued on vinyl for Record Store Day this year.

"'Teaser' was cool!," exclaimed Tommy Lee when the song was mentioned by the host in the track listing. "I forgot about that!." Vince Neil chimed in, "Me too. I'd love to play that again!"

Lee countered, “See, we’ve been doing this for a while, long enough to where we don’t even fucking remember what we did.”

Motley Crue, "Teaser"

Motley Crue's "Teaser" History

"Teaser" would definitely qualify as a deep cut and a live rarity. According to Setlist.fm, the band has played the song 37 times live, which would make it their 59th most played song over their entire career.

It appears as though the band's support of the song solely centered around promotion of the initial Supersonic and Demonic Relics release, as it was both first and last performed in 1999. The first performance came June 29 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md., with the most recent performance being on Oct. 21 of the same year at the Sony Music Studios in New York during a taping for VH1's Hard Rock Live special. However, though the band played 15 songs that night, it was not one of the ones chosen for air.

Motley Crue's Vince Neil + Tommy Lee Speak With WMMR-FM's Radio Sara

Motley Crue x Radio Sara from Beasley Media Group on Vimeo.

Motley Crue in 2024

Motley Crue recently returned with their first new music since John 5 took over on guitar for Mick Mars. The track is called "Dogs of War" and it sets the stage for the band's return to the concert stage this Friday (May 3) in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

READ MORE: What Easter Eggs We Found in Motley Crue's "Dogs of War" Video

Dates are currently booked for the band through October's Aftershock Festival appearance and all ticketing information can be found at the band's website.