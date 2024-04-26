What Easter Eggs We Found in Motley Crue’s ‘Dogs of War’ Video
Motley Crue just revealed their new video for "Dogs of War" and for longtime fans of the band, there's plenty of fun hidden in plain sight easter eggs as well as a few moments that have us asking a few questions.
First, have a look at the new Motley Crue video for "Dogs of War" for yourself and see what you can pick up.
Motley Crue, "Dogs of War"
Motley Crue "Dogs of War" Easter Eggs
Pentagrams
Eagle-eyed fans will spot Motley Crue Shout at the Devil-era logo pentagrams scattered throughout the video. One of the first comes :05 into the video with a pentagram right in the middle of the airplane dashboard. There's also one barely visible on a cup just almost out of the screen. See how many pentagrams you find in the clip.
Nikki Sixx Signature
Well, lookie there. Nikki Sixx's penmanship can be spotted just above the sex doll in the cockpit. Also clearly visible is a "I Heart Porn" sticker and an X'd out sad face. No fun there, eh?
Snakes on a Plane
Clearly visible on one of the Motley Crue plans is a distinctive looking snake. Anyone getting Dr. Feelgood vibes?
READ MORE: The Lyrics to Motley Crue's New Song "Dogs of War"
MC-666
Dating back to the Crue's early days, there were plenty of devilish references. It's notable that the plane carries a MC-666 number. And look, another pentagram.
No Fun on This Flight
The smiley face stickers on the plane might take some fans back to the "No Fun" tour era.
"Girls Girls Girls"
One of the dog-faced characters seems to be having a rough time outside the establishment with the neon sign denoting "Girls Girls Girls."
The "Swine" Stripper
There are multiple Generation Swine-era nods, with this stripper with the pig snout nose being among the first of them.
The 'Holiday' Hotel
This may not be a place you want to stay, but the "Holiday" does signify a nod to the Hooligan's Holiday era.
Tommy Lee's Meditation
There's plenty to play into with the band members' personas, and here we get Tommy Lee's fascination with meditation, as he levitates amidst bonsai trees. How very zen. Maybe you can join Tommy in working on your trees like he once did.
John 5 Electrocuted Alive
What's going on with John 5 there in the corner? Looks like he's being electrocuted, which some fans have speculated is a reference to Motley's song "Live Wire."
Posters and Masks
In the home of one Motley Brew guzzling TV viewer, we also see his room decorated with the Dr. Feelgood poster while the Theatre of Pain masks are left dangling next to it.
Mo' Swine, Mo' Problems
Yeah, the Generation Swine nods are back in effect, as a number of pig-faced protestors dish out their catchiest slogans shouting out their disapproval.
Swine Cops
Well, hello pigs. The cops mowing down the Motley members are in a car with the license plate "Swine 69."
A Crue and Their Crown
Vince Neil raises the Motley Crue crown to the sky, a reference to their recent Stadium Tour.
That Spider's Got Legs
That fast moving spider has the stockinged legs of the dancers from the "Girls Girls Girls" video, but some are also feeling this is a reference to the song "Black Widow."
Strait to the Point
Motley Crue's straitjackets appear to be a reference to the Dr. Feelgood era.
We've Got Questions
About These Polaroids
It appears apparent that the polaroids are of the members of Motley Crue in the airplane cockpit, but they don't really ever show up in focus. Has anyone gleened anything from the photos?
Who's Terry?
Yes, the joke is there. The lawyer is a pterodactyl, aka Terry, and he's identified as a "threat identified" early in the video. But is there a deeper meaning behind "Lawyer up, call Terry." Is this a nod to an actual person, or just a joking play on the pterodactyl name?
Drumming Up Business
There's no doubt that's a cool image Tommy Lee has on his drum. But is the toothy image signifying something more. Lee certainly liked it, which is probably why its also the cover of the "Dogs of War" vinyl picture disc.
What else did you find in the video? Let us know in the comments.
43 Hard Rock + Metal Acts Who Deserve to Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire