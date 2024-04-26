What Easter Eggs We Found in Motley Crue’s ‘Dogs of War’ Video

Motley Crue just revealed their new video for "Dogs of War" and for longtime fans of the band, there's plenty of fun hidden in plain sight easter eggs as well as a few moments that have us asking a few questions.

First, have a look at the new Motley Crue video for "Dogs of War" for yourself and see what you can pick up.

Motley Crue, "Dogs of War"

Motley Crue "Dogs of War" Easter Eggs

Pentagrams

motley crue pentagrams from dogs of war video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

Eagle-eyed fans will spot Motley Crue Shout at the Devil-era logo pentagrams scattered throughout the video. One of the first comes :05 into the video with a pentagram right in the middle of the airplane dashboard. There's also one barely visible on a cup just almost out of the screen. See how many pentagrams you find in the clip.

Nikki Sixx Signature

nikki sixx signature above sex doll in motley crue's 'dogs of war' video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

Well, lookie there. Nikki Sixx's penmanship can be spotted just above the sex doll in the cockpit. Also clearly visible is a "I Heart Porn" sticker and an X'd out sad face. No fun there, eh?

Snakes on a Plane

motley crue snake on the plane artwork in 'Dogs of War' video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

Clearly visible on one of the Motley Crue plans is a distinctive looking snake. Anyone getting Dr. Feelgood vibes?

READ MORE: The Lyrics to Motley Crue's New Song "Dogs of War"

MC-666

MC-666 on airplane tail in Motley Crue's 'Dogs of War' video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

Dating back to the Crue's early days, there were plenty of devilish references. It's notable that the plane carries a MC-666 number. And look, another pentagram.

No Fun on This Flight

motley crue smiley faces a reference to 'No Fun' tour YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

The smiley face stickers on the plane might take some fans back to the "No Fun" tour era.

"Girls Girls Girls"

motley crue 'girls girls girls' sign in 'Dogs of War' video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

One of the dog-faced characters seems to be having a rough time outside the establishment with the neon sign denoting "Girls Girls Girls."

The "Swine" Stripper

motley crue swine-face girl in 'dogs of war' video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

There are multiple Generation Swine-era nods, with this stripper with the pig snout nose being among the first of them.

The 'Holiday' Hotel

motley crue 'holiday motel' in 'dogs of war' video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

This may not be a place you want to stay, but the "Holiday" does signify a nod to the Hooligan's Holiday era.

Tommy Lee's Meditation

Motley Crue Tommy Lee Meditating Amidst Bonsai Trees in 'Dogs of War' video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

There's plenty to play into with the band members' personas, and here we get Tommy Lee's fascination with meditation, as he levitates amidst bonsai trees. How very zen. Maybe you can join Tommy in working on your trees like he once did.

John 5 Electrocuted Alive

motley crue's john 5 gets electrocuted in 'Dogs of War' video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

What's going on with John 5 there in the corner? Looks like he's being electrocuted, which some fans have speculated is a reference to Motley's song "Live Wire."

Posters and Masks

Motley Crue 'Dr. Feelgood' poster and 'Theatre of Pain' masks in 'Dogs of War' video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

In the home of one Motley Brew guzzling TV viewer, we also see his room decorated with the Dr. Feelgood poster while the Theatre of Pain masks are left dangling next to it.

Mo' Swine, Mo' Problems

motley crue swine protestors in 'Dogs of War' video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

Yeah, the Generation Swine nods are back in effect, as a number of pig-faced protestors dish out their catchiest slogans shouting out their disapproval.

Swine Cops

motley crue swine 69 license plate in 'Dogs of War' video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

Well, hello pigs. The cops mowing down the Motley members are in a car with the license plate "Swine 69."

A Crue and Their Crown

motley crue crown in 'dogs of war' video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

Vince Neil raises the Motley Crue crown to the sky, a reference to their recent Stadium Tour.

That Spider's Got Legs

Spider legs in Motley Crue's 'Dogs of War' video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

That fast moving spider has the stockinged legs of the dancers from the "Girls Girls Girls" video, but some are also feeling this is a reference to the song "Black Widow."

Strait to the Point

motley crue straitjackets in 'Dogs of War' video YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

Motley Crue's straitjackets appear to be a reference to the Dr. Feelgood era.

We've Got Questions

About These Polaroids

Motley Crue polaroids in airplane cockpit YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

It appears apparent that the polaroids are of the members of Motley Crue in the airplane cockpit, but they don't really ever show up in focus. Has anyone gleened anything from the photos?

Who's Terry?

Motley Crue 'Lawyer Up - Call Terry' billboard YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

Yes, the joke is there. The lawyer is a pterodactyl, aka Terry, and he's identified as a "threat identified" early in the video. But is there a deeper meaning behind "Lawyer up, call Terry." Is this a nod to an actual person, or just a joking play on the pterodactyl name?

Drumming Up Business

tommy lee's drumkit in 'dogs of war' video matches the song's picture disc. YouTube: Motley Crue loading...

There's no doubt that's a cool image Tommy Lee has on his drum. But is the toothy image signifying something more. Lee certainly liked it, which is probably why its also the cover of the "Dogs of War" vinyl picture disc.

What else did you find in the video? Let us know in the comments.