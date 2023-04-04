Motley Crue fans who follow drummer Tommy Lee on social media are likely aware of the rocker's love for the art of bonsai — the Japanese and East Asian tradition of growing and training miniature trees in containers, touted as a peaceful, zen-like pastime.

Of course, those who follow Lee and his wife, Brittany Furlan, may also know that Lee has a penchant for showing his naked body on the feed. But Lee's nudes now take a back seat to his bonsai cultivation with the Motley Crue drummer's current eBay auction. Tommy Lee fans can bid to win a personal bonsai landscape workshop with him later this month.

"Here's your chance to bid on a once in a lifetime opportunity to create a bonsai landscape live with the one and only legendary, Tommy Lee," the drummer said in an advertisement for the auction he posted Monday (April 3). Proceeds go to benefit the California Bonsai Society's Ben Oki Scholarship Fund.

Lee explained, "The winner and two second chance runners up will attend a four hour workshop with Tommy and Robert Pressler, president of the California Bonsai Society, where you will create a bonsai landscape or Saikei that they will then keep."

This spring, Motley Crue and Def Leppard's "The World Tour" picks back up in Europe. Get Motley Crue tickets here. See upcoming dates under the post.

Tommy Lee Bonsai Workshop Auction

Motley Crue 2023 Tour Dates

May 22 – Sheffield, England @ Bramall Lane

May 25 – Monchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassen

May 273 – Munich, Germany @ Koenigsplatz

May 29 – Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome

May 31 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

June 2 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks

June 3 – Hannover, Germany @ Expo Plaza

June 7 – Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock

June 9 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest

June 11 – Trondheim, Norway @ Trondheim Rocks

June 14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 18 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop

June 20 – Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo

June 23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo

June 24 – Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain @ Auditorio Rios

June 27 – Thun, Switzerland @ Stockhorn Arena

July 1 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium

July 2 – Lytham, England @ Lytham Festival

July 4 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

July 6 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park