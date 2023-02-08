After posting a shocking full frontal nude photo on social media over the summer, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has shown the world the rest of... himself... by sharing a picture of his testicles and butt on Twitter. Last year's selfie garnered quite a lot of attention, but it appears the internet is much less amused this time around.

Apparently not keen on restricting this type of imagery to his OnlyFans account, the 60-year-old uploaded the image to Twitter last night (Feb. 7), making a joke about nuts (the food) in relation to the age-old pun about testicles, tagging the all-ages Mr. Peanut brand in the process.

"Hey @MrPeanut let's collab!... I'll bring the NUTZ!!!!," Lee wrote, adding a peanut emoji at the end of the caption that hangs above the vertical frame where his distinct thigh tattoo confirms that what we see in the photo is indeed the drummer's backside and low hanging fruit.

To view the NSFW (not safe for work ) photo, click here. Again, this is an uncensored nude photo, so do so at your own discretion.

The already viral stunt happens to have come just days before Motley Crue play their first show of the year (and first ever with guitarist John 5 in place of Mick Mars) in Atlantic City, N.J. on Feb. 10, with world tour dates on the books through mid-August.

The comments on Twitter have been considerably less receptive of Lee's renewed nude antics than when he shared the full frontal selfie in August.

Loudwire is electing not to embed comments made within Lee's original post as that would necessitate repeatedly displaying the nude photo.

Here is how Twitter is reacting overall in independent comments:

See all of Motley Crue's upcoming tour dates here and for tickets, head to this location.

