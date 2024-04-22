Which is the better Motley Crue album - Shout at the Devil or Dr. Feelgood? That's a tough one, and it's also the debate at the center of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

Shout at the Devil, released in 1983, was the album that put Motley Crue on the musical map. The title track, "Looks That Kill," "Too Young to Fall in Love" and their cover of "Helter Skelter" helped to make Motley Crue one of the fresh faces of '80s metal.

On the other hand, Dr. Feelgood, released in 1989 at the band's commercial peak, featured the title track, "Kickstart My Heart," the ballad "Without You," "Don't Go Away Mad" and "Same Ol' Situation." That's a jam packed album as well.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle on tonight's Loudwire Nights radio show at 8PM. Tuesday night's Loudwire Nights airing has Chuck making the argument for the Crue's Dr. Feelgood record at 8PM, while Wednesday at 8PM, Chuck dials in on Motley's Shout at the Devil. You've got all week to register your ratings below, and during the Friday Loudwire Nights show at 8PM, the higher rated of the two albums will be revealed.

READ MORE: The Shortest Retirements By Big Rock + Metal Bands

And just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.