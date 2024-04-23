Motley Crue have just announced "the start of a brand new chapter" with the impending release of their new song "Dogs of War." It will be the first piece of new music from legendary band since Mick Mars stepped down from touring in 2022.

When Does Motley Crue's New Song Come Out?

"Dogs of War" will be released on Friday (April 26). Fans can pre-save the track now on all streaming platforms.

In a promotional post on social media, Motley Crue shared an image of a post-apocalyptic setting inhabited by the band. From left to right, John 5, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Vince Neil are depicted as four zombie-like figures standing on a long, straight stretch of road as smoke billows in the distance.

A sickly yellow hue bathes the photo, which is stamped along the bottom with the group's name and the new song title.

READ MORE: 43 Hard Rock + Metal Acts Who Deserve to Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

It's NOT Motley Crue's First Song With John 5

While "Dogs of War" is Motley Crue's first new song since announcing John 5 as their new guitarist, it's not the first track he's written with the band.

John 5, a longtime close friend of Sixx and Motley Crue, co-wrote three songs on The Dirt biopic soundtrack companion — "The Dirt," "Ride With the Devil" and "Crash and Burn." The soundtrack was released in 2019 and also featured outside writer Sahaj Ticotin of Ra and Meytal as well as one songwriting contribution from Machine Gun Kelly.

Motley Crue Albums Ranked