Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Officially Launches His OnlyFans Account

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has followed through on his promise and has now officially launched his OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform that started in 2016 where users can buy and sell original content. Since its inception, it has become an incredibly popular service for sex workers, whose generally NSFW (not safe for work) content is hidden behind a paywall, viewable only to paying followers.

Lee first announced he would be joining the platform at the final show of Motley Crue and Def Leppard's co-headlining Stadium Tour, which also featured Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Classless Act. This news came after the drummer went on "a motherfucking bender" during a brief break on the tour, which culminated in him posting a fully nude photo on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The internet was absolutely buzzing about the now infamous dick pic, which apparently demonstrated to Lee (who turns 60 on Oct. 3) that a widespread demand to see him naked exists, prompting the decision to join OnlyFans. “I showed you my shit. They took it down off the internet," the drummer bemoaned at the tour finale, referencing his violation of Facebook and Instagram's community guidelines that resulted in the offending photo being removed from both platforms.

Continuing to address the crowd, he revealed at the time, "What I've done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as fuck. And you can show anybody whatever the fuck you want, and they don't fucking take it down. He then bent over and mooned the crowd, with the words "Only" and "Fans" written on his butt cheeks in black marker.

Now, Lee has shared a video trailer to celebrate is newly launched OnlyFans account, which can be viewed directly below. The clip splices together footage of the Crue drummer talking about his new account as well as various bravado-based clips from throughout the later stage of his musical career.

The subscription packages are offered at monthly and quarterly rates of $19.99 and $50.97, respectively. "Yeah THAT Tommy Lee.... and yeah THAT DICK!!!! Cum watch me be free," says Lee in the bio line on his account, followed by emojis depicting an eggplant and water droplets.

At press time, over two dozen posts exists and, if you dare, you can head here to subscribe.

Meanwhile, just because the Stadium Tour (which earned $173.5 million) is over, don't think you've seen the last of Motley Crue. The band is eyeing more shows around the world and as far out as 2024.