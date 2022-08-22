Tommy Lee Reveals Viral Full Frontal Nude Posting Came During a ‘Motherf**king Bender’

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee made headlines a couple weeks back by posting a full frontal nude photo of himself on his social media platforms. While Lee initially posted, "Ooooopppsss" to go along with the shot, Lee revealed his judgement in doing so on the night in question might have been a little impaired.

On Sunday (Aug. 21) during Motley Crue's "Stadium Tour" stop, Lee addressed the dick pic with the audience, revealing that he had been on "a motherfucking bender" while the band was on a break from the road.

Sharing the crowd interaction via his social media accounts, Lee told the audience, "A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherfucking bender, bro — a bender. I got fucking sideways as fuck and got naked and posted pictures of my dick."

Lee then changed the conversation to address what he was seeing in the crowd, explaining, "Usually, I mean I'm a titty man, so I like to see titties, but tonight it's equal-opportunity night. Tonight I wanna see everyone's dick. C'mon, pull your shit out. Pull your fucking junk out. Let's go. You ready?"

As Lee singled out an audience member, the man in question quickly pointed to his significant other, before Lee laughingly responded, "The wife says no? Divorce." Watch the exchange below.

In the aftermath of Lee's posting, the shot remained visible on several of Lee's social media platforms for a period. A day later, Lee shared an artistic version of the viral nude on his Instagram. Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, had some fun with all of the online fervor over the posting by sharing a pair of humorous TikTok videos.

Motley Crue are currently in the home stretch of their "Stadium Tour" with Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act. Get tickets here.