Tommy Lee Shares New Artistic Version of Viral Nude Photo, Fans Split on Naked Shenanigans

Tommy Lee came back with another full frontal nude photo post Friday (Aug. 12), this time circumventing Instagram rules by making the previous X-rated picture look like a painting.

The Motley Crue drummer broke the internet day before with an early morning overshare of a fully nude, penis-exposed pic that was posted to Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The picture was removed from Facebook and Instagram as it violates the platform's restrictions on pornography. Twitter has no such restrictions.

Lee feigned a mistake in posting, captioning the nude, "Ooooopppsss."

Now, a deliberate, reworked edit of the D-pic popped up on Lee's Instagram late Thursday night. UPDATE: What we at Loudwire originally believed to be a filter run over the original photo, is actually a painting done by a real live human being, an artist named Ziva Barrett. She created a brightly colored mosaic of shapes and designs inspired by Lee's tattoos and... stuff, over the outline of his body. Barrett, on her Facebook page, said "When Tommy Lee "hands" you a dick pic, you don't ask questions, you grab a (big) canvas instead and get to work." Lee got a hold of it and shared it to his page.

Some Tommy fans are also "allowing" it, while others seem to be digitally rolling their eyeballs.

On the pro-side, the most popular fan comments are "The return of the king," "Damn right tommy," "PURE ART," and "😂😂😂😂bro said I'll find a way."

Fans that look like they've had enough are saying "Tommy put the phone down," "NURSE HE'S OFF HIS MEDS AGAIN," "Not again Tommy," and "Come on bruh." Even Tommy's wife, Brittany Furlan, writes simply, "HELP."

Crue fans were not the only ones to take notice of the original nude photo. CNN reports that it ignited an argument of a "double standard" within social media. "'So Tommy Lee can post a picture of his penis on @instagram that's still up three hours later but a picture of my curvy booty in a thong bikini gets taken down? Cool, cool,' journalist Lola Méndez tweeted. She compared seeing Lee's nude picture on social media to getting an unsolicited picture of a penis. And a user posted: '2022 and we have to witness Tommy Lee being praised for posting a frontal nude while Britney Spears is constantly momshamed for posting sexy pics.'"

Check out the transformation here, if you dare. It hasn't been re-sculpted or anything, so parts are gonna still look like parts.

As Lee advances his work in the visual medium, his main hustle with Motley Crue continues. The big summer Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and Classless Act rolls into Pittsburgh tonight and then heads to the Upper Midwest. Get tickets here.