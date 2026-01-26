This week, we want to know .... what is your jam? Do you want to hear some apocalypse anthems or rock out to some party tunes? You can have your say in the weekly Chuck's Fight Club poll through the Loudwire Nights radio show.

Let's face it. These are dicey times we're living in and it's easy to embrace the darkness with some apocalypse anthems. Megadeth painted a darkened picture with "Symphony of Destruction" and what about the dystopian vibes elicited from Metallica's "Blackened"? Those are just a few of the possible apocalypse anthems we could darken your day with.

READ MORE: Top 10 Songs About the Apocalypse

But when the bad times are getting you down, sometimes you just need to party. Who couldn't raise their spirits by throwing on Motley Crue's "Kickstart My Heart" with the speakers at 11 or shout aloud to the chorus from AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long." It's a party and sometimes you need a good time.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both styles of music on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked style will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

And while Megadeth has one of the apocalyptic anthems, let's dig a little deeper into their career with the albums ranked gallery below the voting tool.