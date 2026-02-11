A classic Metallica song was originally set to have a much different sound thanks to a last-minute change to one of its solos.

How Cliff Burton Changed Metallica's Plans

Current Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo joined the latest episode of The Metallica Report podcast to honor the late Cliff Burton and also break down the bass parts on some of the band's biggest songs. Burton, who died in a tour bus accident in 1986, would have turned 64 on Tuesday (Feb. 10).

Robert Trujillo Guests on The Metallica Report Podcast

At one point in the episode, the discussion turned toward the bass solo in "Orion," the instrumental track from Metallica's 1986 album Master of Puppets. Trujillo revealed that the solo was actually supposed to be a Kirk Hammett guitar solo, not Burton's bass.

"He was originally supposed to play the solo there, Kirk was," Trujillo said during the episode. "And he was away from the studio, came back the next day and Cliff had laid the track. He played the solo there and there was no solo for Kirk."

Trujillo said it was Hammett who explained the bass solo's origin story, which seemed to work out for everyone in the end.

"Not that Kirk doesn't get enough solos, but Cliff took his solo, which I think is just so cool."

How the 'Spirit' of Cliff Burton Unites Metallica Members Onstage

"Orion" often stands out when it's part of Metallica's setlist and it's not just about being an instrumental. Trujillo noted the track's uniting ability, not only between the fans and the band, but between the band members themselves.

"This is a song that automatically brings us together and it has to do with the emotion and the personality of the song," he said during the episode. "It's so infectious that you have to be together and you also have to be together with the fans."

Trujillo views the moment as Metallica's members uniting while "celebrating" the feel and soul of "Orion," which is derived from the memory of Burton.

"Is it the spirit of Cliff? absolutely. The song is probably the closest thing to the spirit of Cliff and that's why you need to be together."

Want to take a deeper dive into Master of Puppets? Here are some things you probably didn't know about the album.