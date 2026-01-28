Motley Crue have reportedly emerged victorious in their recent legal battle with former guitarist Mick Mars. After the case ended up in the hands of an arbitrator, it was determined that every claim Mars had made against the group was rejected and the guitarist was ordered to pay damages to the band.

"The arbitrator’s ruling not only vindicates the band contractually and financially but also dismantles the public narrative Mars promoted in interviews with major outlets," reads part of the statement concerning the case.

Patrick Walsh ruled entirely in favor of Motley Crue, confirming that Mars has forfeited any right to the band's touring revenue once he chose to stop touring with the band. Mars had actually demanded that the condition about the touring revenue stopping after a member left the group when the group came up with their governing agreement in 2008. The amendment specifically provided that any member who stops touring does not share in the touring income.

Despite the previous agreement, Mars had demanded that he continue receiving 25 percent of the revenue after he had stepped down from the group.

What Else Was Part of the Arbitrator's Ruling?

The decision of the band to terminate Mars as an officer and director for legal cause was also upheld as part of the arbitrator's ruling.

In addition, Mars was ordered to repay more than $750,000 in unrecouped tour advances.

Also, while the arbitration was still pending, Mars had spoken in public sharing claims that the band had not been playing live during their concerts and were using pre-recorded material at shows.

When extensive live performance recordings and testimony from a retained expert were delivered during the arbitration, Mars admitted under oath that his statements were false and he recanted his prior claims during sworn testimony.

What Else Was Said After the Arbitrator's Ruling?

Motley Crue's legal counsel Sasha Frid of Miller Barondess, LLP: “This dispute was about protecting the integrity and legacy of one of the most successful bands in rock history. With the arbitrator rejecting every claim and enforcing the parties’ agreements as written, the band has been fully vindicated—legally, financially, and factually.”

Motley Crue has filed a petition to confirm the final arbitration award in Los Angeles County.

