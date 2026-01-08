Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke responded to Tommy Lee calling him an "idiot" on social media amidst the ongoing drama between him and the drummer's wife Brittany Furlan.

Furlan rehashed her 2025 catfish scandal with a Radke impersonator this past weekend after she shared a series of posts on her Instagram story alleging the Falling in Reverse frontman created fake social media accounts to troll her.

Radke responded to Furlan's claims on his own social media accounts and reportedly tried to file a temporary restraining order against her in Los Angeles as a result, but the court denied his request [via People].

The vocalist shared his thoughts on the matter with TMZ and also addressed Lee after the Motley Crue drummer indirectly called him an "idiot" on social media.

What Is Ronnie Radke's Message to Tommy Lee?

During a quick conversation with TMZ, Radke was asked what his response is to Lee calling him an "idiot" amidst the drama with the drummer's wife.

"Well Tommy, I have a bunch of fans too. They send me stuff and they sent me [Furlan] bringing it up again and saying that I have all these different phone numbers," Radke said.

"I have to respond to that, I don't want all these people thinking that it's me! I don't understand, it's like I'm taking crazy pills at this point."

Radke claimed he's in the process of subpoenaing Snapchat to try and uncover the IP address of whoever is impersonating him on the platform so that he can prove that he's never had anything to do with it.

"I'm gonna literally email all the metadata to Tommy Lee so he can go over it and he can look at it all," the singer continued. "And you know what? If you find anything weird, post it. I implore all of you to post it all."

Ronnie Radke Responds to Tommy Lee Calling Him an 'Idiot' on Social Media Amidst Brittany Furlan Drama

What Did Tommy Lee Say About Ronnie Radke?

An individual wrote a comment on a photo Lee shared on Instagram with Furlan a few days ago, saying, "I hear the wife is stirring up shit with Ronnie again. Maybe it time to let it go?"

"Maybe that idiot needs to let it go and stop stalking my wife's replies on videos," Lee clapped back.

tommy lee calling ronnie radke an idiot on instagram Instagram - @tommylee loading...

What Did Furlan Allege Radke Did Over the Weekend?

Furlan shared several posts on her Instagram story on Jan. 3 and 4 alleging that Radke was using a fake social media account to troll her, his ex-girlfriend Saraya and Lee. She posted screenshots of some of the messages she received from the since-deleted Instagram account @jub_tip and explained why she was convinced the account belonged to Radke.

"... every time someone posts a video about me being 'catfished' I defend myself because I know the truth," Furlan wrote. "[Radke] doesn't like that I do that so he's trying to shut me down even more. He knows the truth too. I'd like to move on with my life. I'd like to be led the fuck alone. Not hunted from burners and what not."

READ MORE: Ronnie Radke Explains Why He Fired Ex-Falling in Reverse Guitarist, Musician Responds

Radke responded to Furlan's claims in several Instagram story posts of his own, as well as some videos he also uploaded to TikTok. He denied having any fake social media accounts and then accused Furlan of messaging his fans to try and get them to speak about him to TMZ.

"You know how hard it is that somebody I grew up listening to like your husband hates my fucking guts now and is convinced that I'm doing some secret weirdo shit when I'm not? I put that on my fucking child and my dead brother, I've never Snapchatted you in my fucking life," the singer asserted.

Internet scams are rampant these days and Furlan isn't the only one to fall victim to rock star impersonators. Check out other scams we can't believe people fell for below.