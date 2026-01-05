Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke has reportedly filed a temporary restraining order against Brittany Furlan for alleged harassment after she rehashed a 2025 catfish scandal on social media over the weekend.

It's been a little under a year since Furlan first spoke out about the apparent catfish scandal she was involved in with a Radke impersonator. Now, the Falling in Reverse vocalist has reportedly filed a restraining order against Furlan for harassment.

Radke filed the order in Los Angeles today (Jan. 5), according to TMZ. The musician is said to be requesting that court orders her to stay at least 100 yards away from him.

What Did Brittany Furlan Say in Response to the Restraining Order?

A rep on behalf of Furlan told TMZ, "We are aware of the restraining order petition that has been filed. The claims being made about Ms. Furlan are not accurate."

"Our legal counsel issued multiple cease-and-desist notices in May after what we considered to be a pattern of harassment, bullying and false public statements about her. Those notices were acknowledged but the behavior continued. Ms. Furlan will respond through the court process and hopes the matter can be resolved peacefully. No further comment will be made at this time."

Why Did Furlan Bring Up the Catfish Scandal on Social Media Again?

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story on Saturday (Jan. 3) and Sunday (Jan. 4), Furlan shared screenshots of an Instagram account that messaged her various times and left comments on her posts as well as posts by Saraya and Tommy Lee.

Furlan is married to Lee and Saraya is Radke's ex-girlfriend.

"So this random account [@jub_tip] kept messaging me and leaving fucked up comments on my page and my husband's page and Saraya's page. We all talked and it was following all of us," Furlan wrote in the first screenshot, which featured a direct message conversation between the account and herself.

She covered the first message she received from the account but had replied with, "Ok Ronnie." The next three messages she received from @jub_tip said "miss you," "madly" and the third was a photo of Furlan.

Furlan Cites Further Evidence Alleging the Account Belonged to Radke

Furlan said she utilized Instagram's "forgot password" feature to try and log into the account to see the phone number and pointed out that the last two digits of the number matched one of Radke's phone numbers she had saved in her phone.

"Coincidence? I think not. Ronnie's friends gave me his several phone numbers that he has (which he swore he didn't have). And he'll continue to swear he doesn't have more than one phone but he does. As I was told by people that were very close to him for years," Furlan alleged in another Story post.

She shared a screenshot of a comment that the account left on Saraya's page shortly after she attended a Motley Crue concert.

Furlan logged into a separate Instagram page she has that Radke blocked and she noticed that the account that she referenced in her stories was also blocked, suggesting that the account is linked to the same number as Radke's.

She then logged into her dog's Instagram account, which isn't blocked by Radke and was able to see the number of accounts the page was following. When you're blocked by a user on Instagram, you cannot see the number of posts or accounts they are following.

Furlan double checked one of Radke's alleged phone numbers that she was given in the Snapchat app and the username @r_radke2025 appeared her suggested contacts.

What Did Furlan Say About the Radke Situation?

She wrote a full statement in one of the stories, which you can read below:

This is not how I wanted to start my new year. I wanted to leave this behind and move on with my husband. But every time someone posts a video about me being "catfished" I defend myself because I know the truth. He doesn't like that I do that so he's trying to shut me down even more. He knows the truth too. I'd like to move on with my life. I'd like to be led the fuck alone. Not hunted from burners and what not. I would happily take a lie detector test. There is no AI video of a guy getting his dick sucked that's for sure. I know what I saw. I'm not gonna be gaslit any further. Thank you to everyone who has messaged me and has been the subject of a smear campaign when the narcissist gets caught. It's not fun. Now please let me move on with my life. Brittany

Did Radke Respond to Furlan's Allegations?

Following Furlan's initial posts on Saturday, Radke posted a series of screenshots on his own Instagram Story and three videos on his feed addressing what she said. He accused Furlan of making the entire story up and of reaching out to fans to try and get them to talk about him to TMZ.

"You're messaging fucking parasocial, psychopath fans trying to get them to lie to create false narratives about me. You're a piece of shit. You wanna talk about who's narcissistic? You're narcissistic," Radke said in this post.

The musician shared messages he received from teenage fans claiming that Furlan was stalking and "harassing" them on his Instagram story.

Then, he called out a fan that was messaging Furlan about him and accused the fan of being "obsessed" with him.

"So the next thing we are going to do is subpoena @Julianna.stars text message along with Brittany's since these fucking psychopaths can't accept reality. Let's see what your reality looks like under oath," he wrote on his story, alluding to taking legal action in court.

The vocalist stands firm that he never attempted to contact Furlan directly beforehand.

"You know how hard it is that somebody I grew up listening to like your husband hates my fucking guts now and is convinced that I'm doing some secret weirdo shit when I'm not? I put that on my fucking child and my dead brother, I've never Snapchatted you in my fucking life," he asserted.

What Was the 'Catfish' Situation Between Furlan and Radke in 2025?

In May of 2025, Tommy Lee shared a cryptic post on his Instagram that read, "Who's been catfished?" Later that day, Radke wrote, "You been in a fake relationship with a catfish posing as me and that's why you and Tommy Lee are getting divorced Brittany Furlan?" on his Instagram Story.

Later, Furlan uploaded a lengthy video to a TikTok account addressing the social media posts. She admitted that she and Lee had been having marital problems for some time and when she started receiving Snapchats from someone portraying themselves as Radke, she engaged with them.

Radke claimed that Furlan stalked her after she sent him an Instagram message saying she was outside of his old house. Furlan refuted the claim and said that she'd received a message from his impersonator inviting her to the address when she still thought it was really him.

This started an "evidence" war between the two online as the two went back and forth sharing alleged screenshots and voice messages from each other and adding their own perspectives on the situation.

Furlan spoke more in depth about the loneliness she'd been feeling that led her to engaging with the Snapchat user during an episode of her This Is the Worst podcast, which has since been taken down.

"I think coming from a place of desperate loneliness, you kind of grasp onto any affection that anyone gives you or attention or whatever," she confessed during the conversation.

She and Lee confirmed they were still married on social media around that time. A few months later, Radke mocked Furlan and referenced the catfish scandal in the music video for his collaborative song with Hardy, "All My Women."

Furlan isn't the only person who was catfished by a rock star impersonator.