Here are the 13 biggest WTF rock and metal moments of 2025.

You should know that this list initially swelled to twice its current length as we combed through the year's stories to find the wildest standout moments. The past 12 months have been nothing if not chaotic, full of headline-grabbing antics from world-famous rock stars and underground metal acts.

Incidentally, a lot of the stories on this year's WTF list involve bodily fluids. We don't really know how to explain that — but we did report it.

Other WTF moments from 2025 include a flabbergasting catfishing scandal, an accidental blackface allegation and a widely misunderstood burrito order for which we claim partial responsibility.

Read on to see all of the 13 biggest WTF rock and metal moments of 2025.

New Jersey Police Chief Goes Full GG Allin at Work - Poo Rampage + More

When: March

Although not explicitly a music story (just explicit), New Jersey police chief Robert Farley made headlines back in March when he was accused of going full GG Allin at work, allegedly defecating on the station floors, attacking a coworker's penis with a hypodermic needle and many, many other sordid acts.

Five of Farley's coworkers filed legal complaints against him, accusing him of spiking officers' coffee with Viagra and Adderall, ripping a television off a wall and smashing it, smearing door handles with ink, poking holes in coffee cups and shaving his body hair all over work desks.

At one point, he allegedly microwaved a meal containing dangerously hot peppers, creating fumes so noxious the fire department had to vent the building.

Yikes.

Read the original story.

Weezer Bassist’s Wife Shot by Police and Booked for Attempted Murder

When: April

In April, police shot Jillian Lauren, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, and booked her for attempted murder while they were pursuing suspects in a Los Angeles hit-and-run.

During their pursuit, officers saw Lauren — identified as Jillian Shriner — in the yard of a neighboring residence armed with a handgun. They ordered Lauren to drop her weapon multiple times, but she refused. When she pointed her gun at the officers, they fired and struck her in the shoulder.

Lauren was ultimately not sentenced to jail time, instead receiving a mental health diversion with the stipulation that she not own any firearms, avoid drugs and alcohol and attend therapy for two years.

In December, Lauren also filed for divorce from Shriner after 20 years of marriage.

Read the original story.

Brittany Furlan and Ronnie Radke Embroiled in Catfishing Drama

When: May

If you somehow missed the Brittany Furlan-Ronnie Radke catfishing drama during its initial go-round, we envy you. We're also sorry to expose you to it now. Alas, here's the most succinct recap of the bizarre saga:

In May, Furlan — wife of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee — posted a TikTok in which she admitted to talking on Snapchat with somebody whom she believed to be Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke. She claimed Radke was "trying to seduce me" and said he wanted to "have a secret thing." (At the time, Furlan said she and Lee were having marital troubles.)

Radke, in turn, made a flurry of posts emphatically denying Furlan's story and insisting she fell for an impersonator. He also claimed Furlan showed up outside his house one night and suggested the alleged catfisher used photos from his Instagram account to make Snapchat deepfake videos.

Radke also apologized to Lee, who, on his own Instagram that week, teased a song called "Stupid Girl" and shared a text post that said, "Who's been catfished?"

Falling in Reverse later mocked Furlan in the "All My Women" video.

Read the original story.

Punk Band Releases Vinyl That Smells Like Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina

When: May

Vinyl gimmicks are all the rage these days, from underground metal bands to world-famous pop stars. Australian punk band Private Function took this concept to the extreme with their newest album, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, released in May.

The album was available to purchase in several vinyl variants. The most expensive of them was a scented, "goopy" variant that apparently smelled ... like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina.

Private Function were simply borrowing the idea from Paltrow herself, who in 2020 released a scented candle titled "This Smells Like My Vagina."

"We immediately tried to buy one, but due to the overwhelming demand, it sold out instantly," Private Function guitarist Lauren Hester explained. "They now sell for over $700 each."

Hester called Paltrow's candle "classist" and said everybody deserved access to the scent. Hence, the "goopy" variant.

Read the original story.

The Ataris Release a Record That's Illegal to Buy in 8 U.S. States

When: May

Indiana punk rockers the Ataris — best known for their cover of Don Henley's "The Boys of Summer" — released "Car Song" in May, marking their first new material in 15 years. The song was accompanied by a limited edition 7-inch single that featured the ashes of lead singer Kris Roe's late father, William Charles Roe, mixed into the vinyl.

A portion of the proceeds from the "Car Song" 7-inch sales went to Shatterproof, a nonprofit dedicated to ending addiction. (Roe's father died in 2014 due to complications related to alcoholism.) The vinyl sold out quickly — even though its contents were illegal in eight states.

"While it is perfectly legal to sell human remains in the United States in 42 states, it is illegal in exactly 8 of them," a note on the "Car Song" vinyl sales page explained. "Those 8 states are (in alphabetical order): Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. DO NOT ORDER THE WILLIAM CHARLES ROE MEMORIAL ASHES VARIANT IF YOUR DELIVERY ADDRESS IS IN THESE 8 STATES. To that end, we fully reserve the right to cancel orders with a delivery address in these 8 states. We apologize that the Ataris fans in these 8 states can't have the William Charles Roe Memorial Ashes Variant delivered to them, but the laws of those states govern what we can and cannot do."

Read the original story.

Kali Uchis Mistakenly Accuses Sleep Token of Using Blackface

When: May

Sleep Token stunned the rock world when their fourth album, Even in Arcadia, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in May. But not everybody was impressed — and no, we're not talking about the average, run-of-the-mill Sleep Token haters.

We're talking about Latin soul singer Kali Uchis, whose new album Sincerely debuted at No. 2 behind Even in Arcadia. Uchis posted about her achievement on Instagram, covering a photo of Sleep Token and boasting that she used "no payola/big commercial single/features/gimmicks."

When another Instagram user called Uchis petty for calling out Sleep token, Uchis replied, "To be honest, I don't feel comfortable posting of photo of someone in blackface." She later confessed she "[knew] nothing" about the band and deleted her post.

Read the original story.

Vince Neil Keeps Flirting With AI Girls, Girls, Girls

When: June, November

Eagle-eyed Motley Crue fans noticed in June that frontman Vince Neil responded to a spicy thirst trap posted by a presumably AI-generated woman on X — not for the last time in 2025.

On June 23, the singer responded to a post by "Britney Bellaire" that showed what resembles an AI-generated, bikini-clad woman. "Can I dm you the nudy version?" Bellaire wrote, to which Neil replied in the affirmative: "Yea."

The previous month, Neil responded similarly to X user @EmmaScottt01 (who, to her credit, at least appears to be a real person), who posted a racy selfie with the caption, "Deleting in 12 hours, but whoever likes and says hi, i'll send a nudie in dm." The singer once again responded with a simple "Hi babe."

The "Girls, Girls, Girls" singer was back at it in late November, writing "Hi baby!!!" to an account that goes by @MistyMx3. (This wasn't a reply to a specific prompt, just a standalone post.) A cursory glance at the account reveals @MistyMx3 is 1 million percent not a real person, but that didn't stop Neil from shooting his shot.

Read the original story.

Black Metal Band Sells Vial of Member's Semen at Merch Table (at Reduced Price!)

When: July

New York-based black metal veterans Profanatica shocked fans and internet onlookers over the summer when they were shown selling a vial of drummer Paul Ledney's semen.

Multiple people came forward to corroborate the Instagram posts showing a vial advertised as "Paul's actual cum" on the band's merch table. The asking price was $50 — half of the original $100 fee.

Shocking? Yes — but par for the course for a band that infamously staged a nude photo shoot in blood and corpse paint in the '90s.

Read the original story.

The Entire Internet Gets Ozzy's Burrito Order Wrong

When: July

Okay, this one's kind of on us. But mostly, it's on you.

When Ozzy Osbourne died, Loudwire noted the Prince of Darkness' well-documented love of Chipotle burritos, and we petitioned the company to make a signature Ozzy burrito. Our petition kind of blew up — and with it, a widely misinterpreted photo.

Our intrepid reporter Rob Carroll attached a picture of his burrito order, ordered under the name "Ozzy," to the Chipotle petition. Many readers mistook the photo for Ozzy's actual order, and this recipe spread across the internet like wildfire.

In your defense, we can see how the confusion arose. But please be aware, you're ordering Rob Carroll's burrito, not Ozzy's. Consider the air cleared now.

Read the original story.

Man at Korn Concert Punched by Fan + Ejected by Security for Public Self-Stimulation

When: August

A man at a Korn and System of a Down concert was punched by a fan and ejected by security for public masturbation.

Nicole Kessler, who filmed the ordeal, explained how it went down on The Beardo and Weirdo Podcast.

“The people behind me were screaming and throwing things,” Kessler recalled. “I’m like, ‘Okay, what's going on here?’ And the people next to him are kind of moving away, and I guess he was collecting himself. He had stopped, and they said that he was jerking off. I'm like, ‘No, there's no way.’”

But indeed, there was a way — and the offender, Joshua Scornavacchi, was later charged with lewdness and resisting arrest.

Read the original story.

Festival Boots Man Dressed Like Ronald McDonald for Allegedly Groping Crowd Surfers

When: October

A concertgoer dressed as Ronald McDonald was allegedly removed from Aftershock Festival for groping attendees.

A social media post showed photos of a man dressed as the fast food mascot being handcuffed and removed from the grounds.

"It was brought to security's attention by multiple people that this male pictured, dressed as [McDonald's fast food restaurant mascot] Ronald McDonald, was observed groping, inappropriately touching and attempting to/inserting his hand/fingers into female body surfers at the main stage (Aftershock Stage)," the post alleged.

This is why we can't have nice things.

Read the original story.

Miss World Chile Contestant Dazzles With Death Metal Vocals (and Wins!)

When: November

Ignacia Fernandez, beauty pageant contest and death metal vocalist, dazzled during the Miss World Chile 2025 semifinals when she performed a song by her Chilean progressive death metal band Decessus.

Fernandez's guttural roar won a standing ovation from the crowd as she performed with Decessus guitarist Carlos Palma.

“Metal has been a fundamental part of who I am as a person and in my life: a refuge, a source of strength and purpose,” Fernandez said on Instagram. “Being able to express it onstage at Chilevision and Miss World Chile was an opportunity I deeply value."

It gets better — she won Miss World Chile!

Read the original story.

Death Metal Band Members Quit Mid-Tour, Ditch Frontman at Gas Station

When: November

Kyle Rasmussen, frontman of the death metal band Vitriol, found himself in the lurch in November when his three bandmates shared on social media that they had quit the band mid-tour and abandoned him at a gas station.

"Myself, Andy, Brett and Matt will not take Kyle's cowardly and weak outbursts of misplaced anger," Keith Merrow stated. "We gave everything we had, and now we have now left you with nothing. Mass exodus. This was the darkest day of my music career to date."

Rasmussen, meanwhile, claimed his ex-bandmates' reaction was unfounded — though it's worth noting this was the second time in two years that Rasmussen's bandmates quit mid-tour.

Read the original story.

More 2025 WTF Rock + Metal Stories