A Chilean beauty pageant contestant turned heads last weekend when she sang — nay, screamed — a bludgeoning song from her death metal band.

The contestant in question was 27-year-old Ignacia Fernandez, lead singer of the Chilean progressive death metal act Decessus, which she founded in 2020.

Fernandez, who’s also a model, dazzled at the Miss World Chile 2025 semifinals on Sunday, where she performed a Decessus song along with the band’s guitarist Carlos Palma.

You can watch the performance below.

How Was Ignacia Fernandez's Death Metal Performance Received?

The song started with heavy grooves, djent-y riffs and an ominous, whispered delivery from Fernandez, who was dressed in an elegant, floor-length black gown. As the track gathered steam, Fernandez shifted effortlessly into a guttural roar, eliciting cheers from the audience and a standing ovation at the end of the performance.

Fernandez’s bold move paid off, as she advanced to the Miss World Chile finals, which will take place on Sunday (Nov. 9).

Ignacia Fernandez Reflects on Heavy Metal: 'It's My Job, My Life'

“Metal has been a fundamental part of who I am as a person and in my life: a refuge, a source of strength and purpose,” Fernandez wrote in an Instagram post. “Being able to express it onstage at Chilevision and Miss World Chile was an opportunity I deeply value.

“It was a great experience to break down barriers on open television, inspire, be real with it and show that you don’t have to fear the prejudices of others.”

Fernandez confessed she was apprehensive about how her performance would be received. "Television lends itself to people making memes and making fun of you," she told Chilean newspaper Las Ultimas Noticias (via Blabbermouth). “The song I sang is by my band. It's my job, my life."

As for her vocal regimen, Fernandez explained: "I studied for more than two years, very focused. I have an ENT [ears, nose and throat] specialist and a speech therapist with whom I constantly make sure that everything is okay. I warm up during the day and before a show I take between 15 and 30 minutes to do several exercises calmly."

Decessus released their most recent single, “Dark Flames,” in September. They've opened for metal giants such as Jinjer and Epica and completed their first European tour in August, with plans to release their debut album soon.

Watch Decessus' 'Dark Flames' Music Video