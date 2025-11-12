During a new podcast episode, the Osbourne family shared messages that Donald Trump and King Charles III sent them following Ozzy's death in July.

This new episode of The Osbournes is the first time the family has sat down together and spoken publicly about all of Ozzy's complicated health issues leading up to the "Back to the Beginning" concert at Villa Park, his death a few weeks later on July 22 and the outpouring of love and support they've seen since then.

Toward the end of the episode, Sharon, Jack and Kelly shared some of the messages they've received from people who are close to them, high profile celebrities and even huge political figures, such as Trump and even the king.

What Did Donald Trump Say to Sharon Osbourne?

The family hesitated for a moment before Jack asked, "Should we play the voicemail?," to which Sharon agreed.

In his message, Trump said, "Hi Sharon, it's Donald Trump and I just wanted to wish you the best and the family... Ozzy was amazing, he was an amazing guy. I met him a few times and I want to tell you he was unique in every way and talented."

"So I just wanted to wish you the best and it's a tough thing. I know how close you were and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself, say hello to the family. Thanks, bye."

What Did the Osbourne Family Have to Say About Trump's Message to Them?

Jack suggested that regardless of how anyone feels about Trump, he didn't have to send the family his personal condolences. Sharon then chimed in and noted that Trump and his wife Melania have always been respectful to her and their family.

"Listen, when it comes to politics we know nobody comes out a winner. Whoever you like, there's half of people are gonna go like this [points with opposing fingers]. And now it's more so than ever in history, is it, that people's choice which party, which politician — you can't come out a winner," she asserted.

"All I know is a man I worked with for a month — I spent one month with him and his wife, who was always gracious, elegant, a delight to talk to, his wife. And he was always, 'How are the children? How's Kelly? I'm so proud of Kelly and Jack for what they've done and their manners are great.' He was just a great guy to talk to and he has always treated me with respect."

Sharon then got emotional and argued that Trump knows more about what's going on than Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the U.K. She directly thanked the President and Melania for the message.

ozzy and sharon osbourne with donald trump L. Cohen, WireImage / Getty Images loading...

What Did King Charles III Say to the Osbourne Family?

King Charles III wrote the Osbourne family a letter expressing his condolences for their loss, but they didn't share what it said. Sharon expressed admiration for the king, suggesting that he does understand what's going on in the U.K., cares for the environment and has a "good heart."

"He didn't have to do certain things that he's done for Ozzy. In the past, Ozzy's birthday, when Ozzy was sick in hospital with the motorbike accident, he reached out. He's a good caring man with a good heart. And Ozzy, as me, we're royalists and that's it," Sharon said.

See the full podcast episode below.

sharon and ozzy osbourne with king charles the third Anwar Hussein Collection, Getty Images loading...

