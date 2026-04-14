Jack White Calls Out Christians Who Still Support Trump After ‘Jesus’ Post

Jack White is once again calling out President Trump after the U.S. leader recently posted an A.I.-generated image that appeared to paint him as a Christ-like healer. And he's also wondering how his evangelical Christian supporters took the post and if they still choose to back Trump after this latest post.

What Jack White Said of Donald Trump's Social Media Post

White, who grew up in the church and was an altar boy at a young age before eventually choosing to pursue music, delivered a scathing rebuke of Trump's latest social media meme while questioning those who still support the politician.

Through his Instagram and sharing both the A.I.-generated image of Trump as a Christ-like healer as well as another shot of the President donning a papal hat and garb, White offered his response.

"Hey evangelical Christians? Remember that anti-Christ you been squawking about all these years and how he'd present himself as Christlike and bring about the end of days with a final war in the Middle East involving Jerusalem? Well...check out your boy now!," began the post.

"Listen, if the felonies, epstein files, rapes, bombing of schoolchildren, gestapo ICE agents attacking his own citizens, threatening to invade Greenland, Cuba, Venezuela and Iran all didn't convince you that you fell for this deranged grifter, maybe this lil' post will? How can any so called Christian support him after this blasphemy? How could any Catholic support him after he attacks the character of their Pope multiple times?," questioned White.

He continued, "How did so many millions of people fall for this conman? He's already got worst President in the history of America on lock, but I'm gonna go ahead and take the honor of pronouncing trump 'Worst American of All Time.'"

He concluded, "P.S.: after some backlash (looks like SOME christians actually take their own religion seriously) trump is now saying that this AI image depicts him as a doctor for the Red Cross! He lies, then lies about the lie, then doubles down on that lie with another lie and they Just. Keep. Falling. For. It."

What Donald Trump Has Said About the Social Media Post

The social media post came as Trump has been receiving criticism from Pope Leo over his disapproval of the mass deportations taking place during the Trump presidency as well as the President's role in the in the Iran war.

President Trump confirmed on Monday (April 13) that he had put up the image on social media, but admitted his surprise at some of the backlash. There had even been criticism coming from conservatives over the post.

Trump publicly commented that people were not getting the depiction of the image correct. Eventually, the president did take down the social media post. He told CBS News, "I viewed that as a picture of me being a doctor in fixing — you had the Red Cross right there, you had, you know, medical people surrounding me. And I was like the doctor, you know, as a little fun playing the doctor and making people better. So that's what it was viewed as. That's what most people thought."

When asked why he took the photo down, he added, "Normally I don't like doing that, but I didn't want to have anybody be confused. People were confused."

White Vs. Trump

This is far from the first time that Jack White has weighed in on the current leadership in the United States. While White voiced his displeasure after Trump returned to the presidency for a second time, the critiques didn't come too frequently until last August when he chose to take a jab at the redecorating job done to the Oval Office.

READ MORE: Whatever Happened to Rock + Metal's Class of 2006?

That led to a response from the White House Communications Director who called the singer "a washed up, has-been loser" who was posting drivel on social media due to the time he had on his hands due to a stalled career.

Since then, White has continued his critiques of the current U.S. president in recent months for some of his various offenses, including his intent to sign U.S. currency, his post of a racially insensitive video featuring ex-President Obama and his wife as apes, a self-serving address listing off his "accomplishments" in the first year of his second term and turning the death of actor-director Rob Reiner into an opportunity to criticize Reiner's opposition to him.

Despite the White House characterization, White continues to record and tour. After a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live and the release of two new songs, he appeared at Coachella this past weekend. White will kick off a European tour May 30 in Latvia and he's expected back stateside starting July 10 in Washington, D.C. for a North American run of shows. Ticketing info for all dates can be found at White's website.

Check out a list of rock and metal songs with social messaging below.