Jack White has slammed President Donald Trump's decorative alterations to the White House's Oval Office after seeing a recent photo of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky meeting with Trump earlier this past week.

The predominant color scheme throughout is gold as the two leaders are seen conversing while sitting in gold colored.chairs with golden trinkets, gold-framed paintings and golden statues adorning one of the most famous rooms in the world.

What Did Jack White Say About the White House Decor?

Sharing the photo of Zelensky and Trump's meeting on his personal Instagram account, White remarked, "Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House. It's now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy professional wrestler's dressing room. Can't wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too."

The singer added, "He's almost fully achieved the movie Idiocracy. Look at his disgusting taste. Would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes? A gold plated trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of trump shoes on either side wouldn't it? What an embarrassment to American history."

Getting in one final jab, White shared of the photo, "Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit."

What Did a White House Official Say in Response?

White's swipe at Trump and the White House decor did not go unnoticed. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung responded to the post, sharing on The Daily Beast, "Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career."

He continued, “It’s apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of ‘The People’s House.’”

What Changes Has Donald Trump Made to the Oval Office?

According to Business Insider, Trump has notably made several changes to the look of the Oval Office since taking over from Joe Biden. Among the changes were the use of a lighter rug that features the presidential seal and olive branches along the border as a symbol of peace. The rug was also used during his first term.

Other changes include the addition of flags from different branches of the U.S. military and numerous gold embellishments including gold detailing around the presidential seal on the ceiling of the Oval Office. He's also included a number of gold cherubs, vases and urns from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The History Between Jack White and Donald Trump

White's disdain for President Trump has been well established. After learning that White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" had been used to soundtrack a promotional video of Trump boarding a plane, the singer responded on Instagram, "Oh....Don't even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.)"

But after filing suit against Trump in September 2024 (per USA Today), the suit was dropped in November of the same year.

White has also railed against some of the President's celebrity supporters and defended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after Zelensky and Trump publicly clashed in February at the White House over Russia's invasion of The Ukraine.