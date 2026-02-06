Jack White has once again blasted President Donald Trump on Instagram — this time for a video featuring a racist depiction of Barack and Michelle Obama.

The video, which portrayed the former president and first lady as apes, drew widespread bipartisan backlash, with critics across the political spectrum condemning the clip as "racist," "offensive" and "unacceptable," according to CBS News.

Although White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the video on Friday, claiming it depicted Obama as "king of the jungle," the White House removed the video later the same day, with a staffer claiming they "erroneously made the post."

See Jack White's Statement About Trump's Racist Obama Video

White addressed the video in a length, excoriating Instagram post, which reads in full:

This post would basically get anyone, at any job fired immediately...except for arguably the most important position in the world.

That's right, trump is a racist, a r*pist, a felon, a grifter (currently ordering the US govt. to pay him 10 billion dollars simply because no one will stop him.) and a full on dementia sufferer, and yet he has the power to send in gestapo ICE soldiers to kill our citizens, and so much more dangerously, has the nuclear codes and the ability to end humanity at any moment based on an egotistical whim.

How is it possible we've given this evil man so much power?

The two party system, the electoral college, the responsibility that the internet has brought to humanity and its direct conflict with truth, and America's obsession with celebrity, are all to blame, but the fact that we aren't stopping it is...insanity.

Arrest this man. Impeach this man. 25th amendment this man. Indict this man. Jail this man.

This longtime friend of pedophile Epstein, who appears 40 thousand times in the files. This demolisher of the White House, demolisher of the Constitution, demolisher of the Bill of Rights, this demolisher of America full stop.

It's hard to believe the government does almost nothing about this lunacy and we just all have to sit back and watch as a people.

And when he's finally gone? We had better put into place new laws and regulations that don't allow anyone to find dangerous loopholes based solely on the assumption that our President has some sort of dignity and decency.

Abolish these loopholes, abolish the electoral college, and if we had any sense we would abolish the two party system (that George Washington advised us never to have) that got us here in the first place and has failed not only Americans, but everyone else in the world who is currently suffering from our policies and suffering from the whims of this sick, deranged man who I will state again, has his tiny, bruised fingers on the nuclear launch button.

What Else Has Jack White Recently Said About President Trump on Social Media?

White has been on a tear criticizing Trump on social media lately. The rocker mocked the president's January press conference in which he read from a stack of papers labeled "accomplishments" to summarize the first year of his second term, encouraging supporters of the president to vacate his comment section and listen to Kid Rock or Ted Nugent instead.

The rock star also slammed Trump in December for his flippant remarks about the death of director Rob Reiner, calling Trump a "disgusting, vile, egomaniac, loser, child." And over the summer, White criticized Trump's maximalist Oval Office redesign, likening political sanctum to a "vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler's dressing room."

