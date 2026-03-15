Jack White’s Mother, Teresa Gillis, Has Died at 95

This past Saturday (March 14), former White Stripes frontman/guitarist Jack White announced the passing of his mother, Teresa Gillis, via Instagram. She was 95 years old, and White’s heartfelt post has received plenty of positive support so far.

What Jack White’s Said About His Mother

Last night, White posted two religious-theme pictures to Instagram (without captions), and shortly thereafter, he provided context by separately announcing the death of his mother.

Specifically, White shared a photo of Gillis on stage with a microphone in hand (likely related to one of White’s live performances). Alongside it, he wrote: “Teresa Gillis. 1930-2026. Rest in peace with the Lord.”

You can see all three photos below (in the order of their posting):

Born in 1930, Gillis was of Polish decent, and White was her 10th and youngest child (and seventh son, as confirmed by Consequence). In a 2012 chat with The Guardian, White credited his work ethic to his parents (Gillis and her husband, Gorman).

Per The Detroit News, Gillis was “a staple of Jack White’s live shows locally, and he would frequently shout her out from the stage.” In fact, White famously brought her on stage when he played the Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2018 (where they danced and collaborated on a performance of “Hotel Yorba,” the lead single from The White Stripes’ third studio LP, 2001’s White Blood Cells).

You can see photos from that night below:

Plus, The Detroit News previously noted, White brought Gillis onstage when he played in Poland in 2018 to celebrate her 88th birthday. Reportedly, the crowd even sang “Sto Lat’ (the official Polish birthday song) to her.

As Loudwire wrote at the time, Gillis was in attendance when White married Black Belles frontwoman Olivia Jean in April of 2022 at his hometown show at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit.

Interestingly, they got engaged and married that night, and the proposal was proceeded by Jean joining White to perform – you guessed it – “Hotel Yorba.” The evening was made even more special by the fact that Gillis used to be an usher at the venue, and White commemorated her service there by paying off “a $142, 000 outstanding tax bill for the building in 2013” (via The Detroit News).

Gillis also worked as a secretary for the Archdiocese of Detroit, and per Consequence, she “raised her children in the church,” which White eventually becoming an altar boy and “briefly consider[ing] becoming a priest before pursuing music. Spirituality and symbolism rooted in his religious upbringing have since become foundational elements of his artistic aesthetic.”

In 2024, White paid tribute to Gillis on Instagram, too, writing: “Happy 94th birthday to my Saint of a mother, the one and only Teresa Gillis! (Shown here teaching me how to play a G chord on a guitar.)”

Likewise, he posted an endearingly humorous antidote about her back in January of this year, when he shared a photo of them with the following caption:

My 95 year old mother just FaceTimed me from Detroit and said the most hilarious joke; she said “They’re saying on the news that you should check on older people during this ice storm, so I thought I’d give you a call.“ I laughed so loud! Love you Teresa. (she was 45 when she had me).

Of course, everyone at Loudwire sends our condolences to White and Gillis’ friends and family.

READ MORE: Iggy Pop Inducts The White Stripes Into Rock Hall - Full Speeches

Reactions to the News

Over the past half-day or so, the news of White’s mother’s passing has clearly struck a chord with his followers, as countless fans and rockers have replied to his Instagram post with their condolences.

For instance, two people respectively responded: “Thank You for your support, service & contribution to humanity and the arts, Teresa Gillis” and “I’m so sorry, Jack. She was such a beautiful soul and I know you and your family love her so much. Prayers to you all.”

In addition, model/musician Karen Elson replied by quoting a famous Irish blessing: “May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, until we meet again.”

Similarly, drummer Daru Jones – with whom White has previously worked – shared, “Noooooo!!! My condolences,” just like country music singer/songwriter Margo Price (whose first album, 2016’s Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, released on White’s Third Man Records) said: “Sending love to you and yours. She was a real one.”

Other Jack White News

Yesterday, Deadline reported on White returning to Saturday Night Live on April 4 as the musical guest (with Jack White hosting). As fans of both men likely know, the pair collaborated on a Tenacious D song (“Don’t Blow It, Kage”) back in 2019.

Near the beginning of February, White once again chastised President Trump over the latter’s words and actions. Specifically, and as Loudwire explained at the time, he blasted Trump over the White House’s sharing of “a video featuring a racist depiction of Barack and Michelle Obama.”

“This post would basically get anyone, at any job fired immediately...except for arguably the most important position in the world,” White’s statement began.

Earlier this month, Disturbed singer David Draiman took to social media to call out White for his take on the recent bombing in Iran.

You see, on Feb. 28, Trump verified that the U.S. had engaged in “major combat operations in Iran” (leading to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei). As Loudwire previously contextualized, this resulted in “questions about whether President Trump acted in compliance with the Constitution,” with White making the following post on Instagram:

Don't you love seeing him declare war on a country while wearing a trucker hat that says "USA" on it? Behold the leader of the "Board of Peace". For the next war announcement donny, may I suggest having your feet up on the Resolute desk while eating a Big Mac in a velvet track suit? Venezuela, Greenland, Iran, Cuba, what's the difference right? don jr. and barron won't have to fight or die, just other people's children, so...invade and bomb away! New sign ups for the "board of peace" starting at one billion dollars! Can you believe donny hasn't received a real Nobel Peace Prize yet? Unfair! Maybe in his third term he'll get one.

The same day (Feb. 28), Draiman shared a news story about White’s response and commented:

Dear #JackWhite , No matter what you may think of other things done by this administration, the campaign to #FreeIran isn’t something you, or anyone for that matter, should be taking issue with. The Iranian people deserve their freedom. I say this with the UTMOST respect. I think you’re an absolutely brilliant artist. I’d love to have the opportunity to talk with you…not debate, about it, anywhere you like, in private, or public, whichever you prefer. Open invitation.

White has yet to respond to Draiman.

If you haven’t yet, you can check out Loudwire’s list of the 51 best rock + metal albums of 2024 (including White’s No Name) below.