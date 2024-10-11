Favorite Major League Baseball Teams of 45 Big Rock + Metal Musicians

Favorite Major League Baseball Teams of 45 Big Rock + Metal Musicians

Getty Images, Major League Baseball

As the Major League Baseball postseason rolls on, we tracked down the favorite teams of some of the biggest names in rock and metal.

For some like Jack White and Scott Ian of Anthrax, they had plenty to cheer for in recent weeks with their top teams making the playoffs.

Then, you have rockers like Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam and Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins who are standing behind the Chicago Cubs no matter what, even if that means their bandmates are rooting for the opposition. At least those two got to see a World Series title in 2016.

READ MORE: Favorite NFL Teams of 45 Big Hard Rock + Metal Musicians

Here is a look at the favorite Major League Baseball teams of 45 rock and metal artists who are known to show appreciation for "America's pastime."

45 Rock and Metal Artists' Favorite MLB Teams

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

45 Hard Rock and Metal Artists' Favorite NFL Teams

Some of the top acts in both rock and metal have never shied away from showing love for their favorite NFL teams. Here are the favorite teams of some of the biggest names in hard rock and metal.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: Billy Corgan, Blin-182, Eddie Vedder, Geddy Lee, Jack White, Scott Ian, Sports, Tom DeLonge, Tom Morello
Categories: News

More From Loudwire