As the Major League Baseball postseason rolls on, we tracked down the favorite teams of some of the biggest names in rock and metal.

For some like Jack White and Scott Ian of Anthrax, they had plenty to cheer for in recent weeks with their top teams making the playoffs.

Then, you have rockers like Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam and Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins who are standing behind the Chicago Cubs no matter what, even if that means their bandmates are rooting for the opposition. At least those two got to see a World Series title in 2016.

Here is a look at the favorite Major League Baseball teams of 45 rock and metal artists who are known to show appreciation for "America's pastime."

45 Rock and Metal Artists' Favorite MLB Teams Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll