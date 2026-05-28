Tom Morello Announces Power to the People Festival Lineup

The lineup for Tom Morello's 2026 Power to the People fest has just been unveiled with the event set to take place at the Merriweather Post Pavillion in Columbia, Maryland on Oct. 3.

A mission statement on the festival's website explains, "Curated by Tom Morello, this non-partisan, one-day event at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland is about the power everyday human beings have when they come together — through music, art, community and action — to shape our country and our planet on, and beyond, Election Day."

Morello, the Rage Against the Machine guitarist with an established record of political activism, says, "The Power To The People festival is about freedom, justice, equality and rock 'n' roll. It’s about the power everyday human beings have when they come together through music, art, community and action. We’re honored to bring this incredible lineup to the DC area for a day that celebrates the spirit of activism, creativity and hope.”

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For the fest, Morello is uniting a diverse cast of artists across generations and styles of music for the single-day affair.

See the complete lineup directly below and look for tickets to go on sale on May 30 at 10AM ET. A pre-sale will begin one day prior (May 29) at 10AM ET via sign-up on the Power to the People website.

Power to the People Festival — 2026 Lineup

The Power to the People Festival will feature performances across two stages.

The festival will also house "Freedom Village," which features "an immersive space highlighting opportunities for civic engagement, grassroots organizing, education, mutual aid and social impact initiatives."

Additional special guests and other activities will be announced at a later date.,

Foo Fighters

Dave Matthews

Tom Morello

Joan Baez

Jack Black (feat. Roman Morello, Revel Ian, Yoyoka Soma & Hugo Weiss)

Dropkick Murphys

Cypress Hill

Killer MIke

Serj Tankian (System Of A Down)

Brittany Howard

Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless)

The Linda Lindas

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels (Run-D.M.C.)

Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, ex-Pearl Jam)

Grandson

The Neighborhood Kids

Shepard Fairey (DJ set)

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Below, see rock and metal songs that have a social message.