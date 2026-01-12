Tom Morello Accuses Trump Administration of Using Alleged Nazi Slogan on Kristi Noem’s Podium

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello accused the Trump Administration of using an alleged Nazi slogan on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's podium during a press conference last week.

The conference was held in New York City on Jan. 8 — the day after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis — to address the Administration's Immigration Enforcement. Footage and photos from the conference show the slogan "One of ours, all of yours" on Noem's podium.

What Did Tom Morello Accuse the Trump Administration Of?

Morello shared a post on Instagram earlier today (Jan. 12) that features a photo of him holding a guitar with "Fuck Trump" written on the bottom and a photo of Noem standing at the podium.

"... the Trump admin quoted (verbatim) the Nazi mass murder slogan, 'One of ours, all of yours.' Coined when an SS officer was killed and the Nazis murdered every male resident of the village in response. If there are any MAGA left after THIS, you have made an irrevocable choice," Morello wrote.

He also shared the photo on his Instagram story and wrote, "Does this alarm you?"

Is 'One of Ours, All of Yours' Actually a Nazi Slogan?

Although Morello referred to the quote as a verbatim Nazi slogan, there is no historical evidence that the phrase itself is a literal construct of one used by Nazi forces in German or in English.

However, the quote reflects the Nazi policy of collective punishment, which is considered a war crime under international law.

READ MORE: 16 of the Most Political Rock + Metal Bands

"No protected person may be punished for an offense he or she has not personally committed. Collective penalties and likewise all measures of intimidation or of terrorism are prohibited," the International Humanitarian Law Database states.

See Morello's Instagram slideshow post below and a photo of Noem at the podium underneath.

kristi noem Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images loading...

Many musicians have actually called out politicians for using their music at events and in advertisements. Check out some examples below.